Grab platform fee to more than double from May 5

SINGAPORE: Local private-hire vehicle operator Grab has revealed that the platform fee it collects for each transaction made on its app will be raised from $0.30 to $0.70, from 5 May onwards.

The fee hike was reportedly communicated to users via an email last night (Apr 14) and Grab said that the price increase will help the company continue to optimize the functions of the application. All of Grab’s car-hailing services, including JustGrab, GrabCar, GrabHitch, Standard Taxi, etc. will be affected by the new fee structure.

Grab also said that the increase in platform fees is in line with the platform fees charged by other private car operators.

In terms of solving the driver shortage problem, Grab said that in addition to recruiting more drivers, it is also introducing some new features in the app to help existing drivers work more efficiently and serve more passengers.

For example, drivers can use Hotspot Navigation to keep an eye on areas with high passenger demand. When more drivers come into these areas, there will be fewer fare spikes and passengers will hopefully be able to find drivers more quickly.

Citing these outcomes, Grab said that this could be a win-win situation for the company. drivers and users. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg