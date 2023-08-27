Hsinchu Lioneers to battle against Singapore team at FIBA Intercontinental Cup Singapore 2023

SINGAPORE: One of the top basketball teams from Chinese Taipei, the Hsinchu Lioneers, is set to face off against a Singapore selection side in an exhibition match during the upcoming FIBA Intercontinental Cup Singapore 2023, to be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub from September 21 to 24.

The Lioneers were one of the founding members of the P.League and had an impressive 2022 season, advancing to the playoff final for the first time in their team’s history. Known for their dynamic and fast-paced playing style, the team, led by Captain ‘Oscar’ Kuo-Hao Kao, embodies the city’s pride and passion for basketball. Kao, a standout player, was recognised in the league’s all-defensive team of the year and named the best player of week 16 during the regular season.

On a high note, the team finished the 2021-2022 P.League regular season, clinching the top spot with 20 wins and 10 losses. Amongst the six teams in the league, the Formosa Taishan Dreamers secured the second position, while the Taipei Fubon Braves and the New Taipei Kings settled for third and fourth place, respectively.

In a thrilling playoff match, the top four teams battled it out for a chance at the championship title. The Lioneers triumphed over the Kings, while the Braves defeated the Dreamers in an intense showdown. Their impressive victories propelled the Lioneers and Braves to the highly anticipated final round.

Despite winning the regular season series against the Braves 4-2, the Lioneers faced a challenging battle in the best-of-five playoff finals.

In a stunning turn of events, the Lioneers narrowly clinched victory in the first game with a score of 102-101 against the Braves. However, the Braves, unwilling to succumb to defeat, rallied back with an impressive display of skill and tenacity. They dominated the court and emerged triumphant in the remaining four matches, leaving the Lioneers in their wake. The scores stood at 102-81, 116-101, 128-110, and 108-104, solidifying the Braves’ claim to the coveted 2022 P.League championship.

Hsinchu Lioneers won’t be coming to Singapore alone as they will be accompanied by their official cheer team, the Muse Girls, who will be adding an explosion of energy and excitement to the basketball arena at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Dressed in eye-catching and stylish uniforms, the squad captivates the audience with their impressive dance routines and infectious spirit to rally support for their local team.

The FIBA Intercontinental Cup Singapore 2023 will feature six international basketball teams competing in a round-robin format in the first three days. The confirmed teams are Sesi Franca (BCLA champion), Team Ignite (NBA G League) and Al Ahly (BAL winner), who have been drawn in Group A, while Zhejiang Golden Bulls (CBA representative), Al Manama (WASL champion) and Telekom Baskets Bonn (BCL winner) will be in Group B.

The final day of the tournament on Sep 24 will see the top teams from both groups battling for the championship, with the 3rd and 5th place classification match to be held earlier in the day.

Below are the ticket details for the FIBA Intercontinental Cup Singapore 2023

Single Day Pass: From $10 (youths aged 4-18) and $40 (standard tickets).

Season Pass: Access to all matches on all match days. Tickets start from $236.

Courtside Pass: Access to all matches on all match days with exclusive courtside seats, F&B at the All-Star Lounge, meet & greet sessions with basketball legends, and a showcase of curated exhibits from the Sneakertopia collection. The pass is priced at $1,488.

You may purchase your tickets here.

