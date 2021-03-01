“How do you want me to go? By expressway?” writes Foodpanda rider asked to cycle from Tampines to Paya Lebar

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A Foodpanda rider named Zane was told by his company’s dispatch that even though an error had been made on the part of the customer, he still needed to cycle from Tampines to Paya Lebar for the less than princely sum of $5.20.

The customer had reportedly given the wrong address with the order.

But because he had accepted the order, Zane was told he had to make good on the delivery.

He wrote in his post, “To all riders, $5.20 from Tampines to Paya Lebar is not worth it.”

Crowdsourced news site Stomp reports that Zane has taken down the post where he aired his woes, and added that Foodpanda is looking into the incident.

A screenshot of the post was published by Stomp. An irate-sounding Zane wrote that Foodpanda Singapore “had messed with the wrong rider”.

He added that the customer had given the wrong address, Paya Lebar, and seemed shocked that a cyclist from Tampines was expected to be sent there.

Zane wrote, “How do you want me to go? By expressway?”

And when he asked the dispatch for help, he was allegedly told, “Ohh u accepted the order please proceed.”

To this, he answered, “How you expected (sic) us to deliver the food that customer love when the distance is not even in our reach?!”

Still obviously upset, the Foodpanda delivery rider tagged news site mothership, writing, “Make foodpanda famous again.”

After Stomp reached out to Foodpanda, a representative from the company wrote, “We understand that the issue may have arisen due to a wrong delivery location pinned. We are currently looking into the matter and taking steps to minimise the risk of a similar situation from happening again.”

Commenters expressed sympathy for the Foodpanda rider. /TISG

