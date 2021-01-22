Hot Burmese actor goes viral after uploading photos of himself in monk’s robes

- Advertisement -

Myanmar — Lately some photos of a good-looking guy in monk’s robes have been circulating the Internet. The said person is Paing Takhon, a 24-year-old Burmese actor, model, singer and entrepreneur.

What was ironic is that Paing Takhon was sharing about his 10-day stint as a monk. The heartthrob said in the caption that he had spent the start of 2021 as a monk.

“I felt so peaceful and knew myself more…” he added.

According to Mothership.sg, he became popular after a Jan 12 Instagram post of him became a subject of international interest.

The photo of him garnered more than 189,000 likes while his previous posts only ranged from 40,000 to 80,000 likes. Some followers were not happy that Paing Takhon had to shave off his hair to be a monk for 10 days. Seven years ago, he made his debut as a model. He is also an ambassador for OPPO and Sunkist. Following that, he received offers to TV commercials and then he appeared in music videos.

Paing Takhon then segued into the film industry, acting in three movies with one more movie and TV series coming up. The multi-talented star released an album called Chit Thu (lover) in 2016.

Born on September 17, 1996, Paing Takhon is a Burmese model, actor and singer. He began his entertainment career in 2014 as a runway model.

In 2018, Paing Takhon featured on the BuzzFeed’s “23 Stunning South Asian Men That Are Too Gorgeous For Words”. In 2019, he was listed on The Myanmar Times “Top 10 Actors”.

Paing Takhon was born in Kawthaung, Tanintharyi Region, Myanmar to parent Tun Moe and his wife Khin Kyu but he grew up in Khamaukgyi. He is the fourth child of six siblings, having an elder brother, two elder sisters and two younger brothers.

He graduated high school from Basic Education High School No. 1 Khamaukgyi. In 2014, Paing moved to Yangon to become a model. He is currently studying at the University of Distance Education, Yangon, majoring in Psychology. /TISG