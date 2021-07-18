Jun Ji Hyun is new face of body care brand botalab Suamel

- Advertisement -

Seoul — My Love from the Star actress Jun Ji Hyun has become the new face of bodycare brand botalab Suamel.

During her pictorial shoot, Jun Ji Hyun was reportedly highly praised by the staff on set for her bright and healthy energy as well as her elegant and luxurious image.

In November last year, Suamel launched the bodycare line botalab.

botalab includes various body products, such as body wash, body scrub, and body cream, all of which use natural ingredients meant to restore the health of the skin, according to Allkpop.

Born on October 30, 1981, as Wang Ji-hyun, Jun Ji Hyun, also known by her English name Gianna Jun is a South Korean actress and model. She has received multiple awards, including two Grand Bell Awards for Best Actress and a Daesang (Grand Prize) for Television at the Baeksang Art Awards.

Jun rose to fame for her role as The Girl in the romantic comedy My Sassy Girl (2001), one of the highest-grossing Korean comedies of all time. Other notable films include Il Mare (2000), Windstruck (2004), The Thieves (2012), The Berlin File (2013) and Assassination (2015). She also starred in television series My Love from the Star (2013–2014) and Legend of the Blue Sea (2016–2017). Currently, she stars as Ashin in the Netflix series Kingdom (2020–present) .

Jun Ji-hyun’s success in film and television has established her as a top Hallyu star. She is referred to as one of “The Troika” along with Kim Tae-hee and Song Hye-kyo, collectively known by the acronym “Tae-Hye-Ji”.

Jun was born in Seoul, South Korea. She has a brother five years older than her. Her mother and her mother's friends all encouraged her to be a model or actress due to her height and slim figure. Her childhood dream was to become a flight attendant, but she gave up on this dream after a plane flight experience.

