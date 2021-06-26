Hong Kong actress Sisley Choi was once offered SGD354,000 to spend time with someone

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Celebrities are often plagued by dating rumours but for Hong Kong actress Sisley Choi, 30, it has been extra intense.

In 2014, the former Miss Hong Kong runner-up and this year’s TVB Anniversary Awards Best Actress winner started her acting career. Since then she has been romantically linked to as many as 14 men including stars like Him Law, Ruco Chan, Vincent Wong, and Tony Hung.

Due to this, it has not exactly been the most flattering for Choi’s reputation and netizens soon branded Choi as being part of a “new generation of sluts”. The actress had been upset with the nasty description, as revealed during her appearance on TVB variety show Mean Talk. Choi thinks that the rumours could have started because she did not know to be cautious of her actions during her early years in showbiz.

Most female celebrities try to avoid interacting too much with their male co-stars to avoid gossip but Choi did not do so which led to the dating speculations. “I’ll just take it as a lesson learned,” she said.

Host Elena Kong brought up another piece of gossip about Choi’s “sudden wealth” as ‘evidence’ by her recent “multimillion-dollar” splurges on a new car and new house. The other two guests, singer Stephanie Ho and actress Winki Lai stepped up to defend Choi, explaining that Choi’s current financial situation is only possible due to her extreme thriftiness.

Kong’s co-host Bob Lam agreed, saying that before Choi changed her car, he once saw her driving a vehicle that was “so cheap, its scrap value couldn’t have been more than HK$3,000 or HK$4,000 (SGD520 or SGD690)”.

Choi was moved to tears by their words. She explained that she does not bother to make clarifications no matter what the media wrote about her and that she is only focused on doing her job all along, as reported by 8days.sg.

“No one knows that this so-called leading lady lives in a 200 sq ft (about 19 sqm) room with a bunk bed,” she shared.

In other news, Choi, Ho, and Lai opened up about the practice of people paying actresses money to spend time with them.

Choi even whipped out her phone to show everyone a message she had received the day before enquiring about her ‘price’, revealing that the highest amount she’s been offered was HK$2mil (SGD346,000). /TISG

