Nine Chen has recovered from COVID-19

Taipei — On Jun 3, Taiwanese singer Nine Chen tested positive for COVID-19 and he was quarantined the same day.

The 34-year-old was allowed to return home twelve days later after testing negative for the virus. Chen went on Instagram Live on Jun 22 to check in with his fans. He shared that he has been staying home ever since he was discharged. He also revealed that he is still suffering from breathlessness from time to time.

“I want to exercise but I run out of breath even if I’m doing light exercise,” he explained. “My priority is to nurse myself back to health, but I think I’ll need some time to get there.”

Chen also shared about his time at the quarantine hotel. He said, “I sometimes woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t seem to breathe. I was worried [since this has never happened to me], so I went for a checkup. The doctor told me that it was a panic attack.”

According to 8days.sg, the doctor then prescribed Chen tranquillisers and anti-depressive pills as the doctor is worried that Chen could fall into depression otherwise, as well as a Taiwanese herbal supplement.

Born Apr 9, 1987, Nine Chen is a Taiwanese singer, who was born in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, and is a mixed-race child. The name comes from the birthday of April 9. The number from the national to the high school is No. 9, so it is considered a lucky number. He has been active in the online community and independent music circles since 2009. Chen is now an artist of Rolling Stone Records. His girlfriend is the Internet anchor “Huh Hu-lin Yuying”.

W0LF(S) is a Taiwanese band that formed in 2020 with five members, Wayne Huang, Nine Chen, Lai, Qiu Fengze, and SHOU. The group was first formed with four members: Wayne Huang, Nine Chen, Lai, and Qiu Fengze. Formerly called W0LF, they came to be known as W0LF(S) in 2020, with the addition of Mandopop rapper, SHOU. The name W0LF(S) was originated from various initials in the members’ names. /TISG

