Entertainment Celebrity Chinese singer Ju Jing Yi rumoured to have plastic surgery on face...

Chinese singer Ju Jing Yi rumoured to have plastic surgery on face and shoulders

Natural beauty and shoulder exercise could be the actual case.

Ju Jingyi's appearance have caught the attention of many again. Picture: Weibo

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

26-year-old Chinese singer-actress was in the spotlight again for her appearance. Japanese media have dubbed her as China’s greatest beauty in 4,000 years and she has been bombarded with plastic surgery rumours since 2019.

Netizens believe that Ju had her nose and eyes done. Her transformation was even considered to be one of the most successful plastic surgeries. The rumour mill started after an old clip of her performance in the Chinese reality show Up Young nine years ago surfaced, and she looked almost unrecognisable.

According to 8days.sg., the latest rumour is that Ju did plastic surgery on her shoulders as well. This is definitely the first time we have heard about shoulder plastic surgery.

On Jun 22, the speculations began when a netizen posted on Weibo: “How did Ju Jingyi manage to change the shape of her shoulders?” Along with the comment, the person posted recent pics of the star, which the netizen claims now appears “right-angled”. This was juxtaposed with snaps from when she first debuted for comparison.

- Advertisement -

Ju Jingyi was rumoured to have done plastic surgery on her shoulders. Picture: Weibo

Ju catapulted into fame as a member of the Chinese girl group SNH48 which she left to pursue a solo career after “graduating” in 2017. The singer-actress work studio has since debunked the rumours and issued a warning to rumour-mongers. In its statement, it urged netizens to stop spreading malicious rumours or face legal action.

Many netizens also defended Ju, saying the changes to the shape of her shoulders are a result of working out.

“All I can say is that she really worked hard to become a beauty. I believe Ju Jingyi changed through working out. It seems like picking the right workout is really essential,” wrote one netizen, while another said: “Is there anything wrong with being disciplined in working out? You can’t criticise someone whenever you have the opportunity.”

- Advertisement -

Then there was one netizen thinks this is just a ploy to promote aesthetic treatments. “The purpose is to promote aesthetic treatments so that people will turn to them to enhance their looks. You are giving them publicity,” he said. /TISG

 Follow on Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

80-year-old cleaning lady at Geylang Bahru hawker centre says it is more troublesome to sort already-returned trays and cutlery

Singapore — After a humbling incident with an elderly cleaning lady at Geylang Bahru Block 69 Hawker Centre, one netizen took to social media to recount the entire incident. In a Facebook post, one Mr Wong wrote that while having dinner with...
View Post
Featured News

“What about Karl Liew?” Netizens react to the dismissal of Parti Liyani’s bid for compensation from AGC

Singapore — Netizens have had mixed reactions to the High Court decision dismissal of Indonesian domestic worker Parti Liyani’s appeal for compensation from the ’s Chambers. High Court Judge Chan Seng Onn said on Monday (Jun 21) that Ms Parti had not...
View Post
Featured News

Calvin Cheng quotes Lee Kuan Yew in Facebook post, addresses cleanliness in hawker centres

Singapore — Former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng quoted Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew on the topic of cleaning up after oneself. “Mine is a very matter-of-fact approach to the problem. If you can select a population and...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent