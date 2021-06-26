Entertainment Celebrity Kim Bum in talks to join Rain and Uee in an upcoming...

Kim Bum in talks to join Rain and Uee in an upcoming drama, Ghost Doctor

Wanna' know what happens when ghost doctors cannot leave the hospital and patients even after they have died?

Kim Bum is in talks to join Uee and Rain in upcoming drama. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Seoul — Kim Bum’s last on-screen was in playing student Han Joon Hwi in Law School. 

His next appearance maybe sooner than you think. It has been reported that Kim Bum will join Uee and Rain for the upcoming ghost medical drama, Ghost Doctor. It is said that Kim Bum is slated to play Go Seung Tak in the drama. KingKong by Starship reported that Kim Bum is positively considering the offer.

It was confirmed previously that Rain will be playing the lead role of Cha Young Min, a selfish and arrogant doctor who is also a genius. Uee’s agency Lucky Company confirmed that is positively reviewing the offer to star in Ghost Doctor. Uee will be taking on a leading role alongside Rain if she accepts the offer. It will be Uee’s first new drama in a year. Ghost Doctor would be Uee’s return to the small screen after about a year. Her last project was SF8 in 2020, according to Pinkvilla.

Rain is reportedly playing the lead role in Ghost Doctor. Picture: Instagram

Ghost Doctor tells the story of two doctors who are completely opposite in terms of their background, skillsets, and personalities. However, they end up combining spirits and bodies. The story follows ghost doctors who cannot leave the hospital and patients even after they have died.

The drama is written by Kim Sun Soo of Live Up To Your Name fame and directed by PD Boo Sung Chul, who has directed famous dramas The Heirs and Our Gap Soon.

Ghost Doctor is expected to broadcast in the second half of and in time we will get the confirmed details on the casting soon.

Born July 7, 1989, Kim Sang-bum, known professionally as Kim Bum (alternatively Kim Beom), is a South Korean actor, dancer, singer, and . He is best known for his television roles as F4 member So Yi-jung in Boys Over Flowers (2009), guardian angel Lee Gook-soo in Padam Padam (2011), villainous CEO Lee Ro-joon in Mrs. Cop 2 (2016), half-blood gumiho Lee Rang in Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020), and Han Joon Hwi in Law School (2021). /TISG

