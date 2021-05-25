Home News HOME: Cases of false declaration of migrant workers’ salaries rising

HOME: Cases of false declaration of migrant workers’ salaries rising

'Extremely unequal bargaining position between employer and employee'

Migrant workers wearing face masks look out from a quarantined dormitory building. (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP)

Anna Maria Romero

Singapore—The Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME) is seeking to highlight the problem some migrant workers have wherein they are lied to concerning their salaries by their employers.

In a Facebook post on Monday (May 24), HOME cited a story about this issue published in The Straits Times (ST), where the organisation is quoted.

“In one case which we handled, a worker was promised a basic monthly salary of $1600 but was paid according to $286 basic instead. HOME assisted him to file his claim and provided financial assistance during the circuit breaker when he was unemployed.”

HOME added that it has been reporting these problems of “wage theft and manipulation” to the Ministry of Manpower but it could mean other issues would arise for the workers concerned.

“Workers in such situations often find themselves at a loss because they fear losing their jobs. There are also no guarantees that they can stay in employment after such complaints are filed.”

There were 274 such cases that the organisation handled in 2020 wherein the salary declared in the workers’ in-principle approval (IPA) letters differed from what they actually received.

ST said this shows a 24.5 per cent increase from the 220 cases from the year before. The article also quoted Mr Luke Tan, a case work manager with HOME, who said that many employers also circumvent the S Pass, Employment Pass (EP) and Direct R1 schemes, which require minimum salaries, by putting down an inflated salary amount on paper but do not plan on paying the correct amount at all.

The report further said that MOM will help victims of such false claims recover the money they were promised.

One of the reasons for false salary declarations is the “extremely unequal bargaining power between employer and employee”, said Ms Goh Seow Hui, a partner at law firm Bird & Bird ATMD.

This reason was also cited by HOME and another migrant rights group, Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2).

Mr Tan underlined that workers are “disadvantaged because work pass applications do not require verification of their informed consent. Everything is done by the employer or agents. Workers can be unaware of what is declared to MOM.”

And while many migrant workers are paid electronically, some employers still find a way to get around it. Mr Tan said they force their workers to give them back cash. That is what happened in the recent case at the Twelve Cupcakes bakery chain.

/TISG

