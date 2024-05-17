;
Malaysian police condemn Facebook post encouraging Singapore drivers to put up anti-theft car signs

ByJewel Stolarchuk

May 17, 2024

The Malaysian police have denounced a Facebook post that recommended Singaporean drivers place signs in their cars claiming “nothing to steal” when visiting Malaysia.

The post was made by the Facebook group SG Kaypoh 人！earlier this month and featured an image of a car with a sign reading: “Please do not break my window again. This car has already been broken into—there is nothing to steal.” The location of the car in the image was not specified.

The accompanying caption suggested that Singaporean vehicles needed such signs when entering Malaysia, sparking a wave of criticism.

Among the critics were members of the Malaysian police force. Speaking to The Star, Johor Bahru South OCPD Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat condemned the post as misleading and mischievous, stating that it did not reflect the true situation.

“The post is quite mischievous. Police are always committed to ensuring the safety of all, including Singaporeans who come here,” Mr Raub remarked, emphasizing the commitment of Malaysian police to public safety.

Mr Raub highlighted that approximately 250,000 Singapore-registered vehicles enter Johor Bahru daily. He pointed out the impracticality of the scenario depicted by the Facebook post, saying, “If all of these cars have their windows smashed, then we would see long lines of people lodging reports at police stations here.”

He further clarified that incidents of vehicle break-ins are relatively low and typically isolated. The police officer also noted that Malaysia-registered vehicles are subject to break-ins as well, refuting the notion that Singapore-registered cars are specifically targeted by thieves.

In response to such concerns, Mr Raub mentioned that the police have ramped up patrols, particularly during nighttime, as part of their crime prevention measures. He advised car owners to avoid leaving valuables in their vehicles and to park in well-lit, populated areas to reduce the risk of theft.

