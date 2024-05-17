International SOS, a leading health and security services company, has uncovered alarming trends in workplace wellbeing. Their latest findings reveal a concerning burnout epidemic among employees, signalling an urgent call for action.

The International SOS Risk Outlook 2024 report shines a light on the mounting issue of burnout, exacerbated by crisis fatigue. The report highlights a challenging scenario for organisations, with around two-thirds of professionals anticipating increased complexity in ensuring their workforce’s health, wellbeing, and security this year—a higher proportion than seen in the past five years.

According to the report, 80% of management experts believe that stress and burnout will impact their businesses and workforce this year.

Additionally, 72% of respondents highlighted mental health issues as another significant concern. Meanwhile, 75% of surveyed respondents believe that expectations for Duty of Care are higher than ever before, showing that burnout and mental fatigue are increasingly seen as the organisation’s responsibility to manage.

Given the potential for future pandemics and unforeseen events, employers should shift from reactive crisis management to proactive preparedness.

Dr Kate O’Reilly, Regional Medical Director at International SOS, pointed out the gravity of the situation, noting that it demands “immediate attention.” She said, “The current landscape presents a concerning trend of burnout permeating workplaces globally.”

Dr O’Reilly identified increased workloads, lack of work-life balance, and a climate of constant change as significant contributors to this trend. She stressed the importance of recognising signs of burnout and implementing preventive measures to mitigate its effects.

“This requires a deep understanding of the root causes and precursors of burnout, followed by a focus on job design and fostering a work environment that prioritises employees’ holistic wellbeing and sustainable performance,” she added.

International SOS offers expert advice to address workforce burnout:

Recognise the signs: Regularly check in with employees to monitor their wellbeing and catch early signs of burnout. Train managers to detect burnout and provide support resources. Encourage open discussions about mental health. Proactive measures: Offer mental health support like counselling and employee assistance programmes. Hold stress management workshops to teach coping skills and build resilience. Enhance resilience: Promote work-life balance and provide support resources. Set clear protocols for managing stress-related absences and create a supportive environment for discussing challenges. Strategic planning: Develop crisis management plans that address burnout and stress. Include strategies for workload management during high-stress periods and systems to monitor wellbeing. Collaborative efforts: Partner with external experts to leverage their knowledge. Share best practices to strengthen resilience and improve support systems. / TISG

