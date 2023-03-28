‘Have more respect and empathy to those elderly who come for your meal’ — Woman tells stallholder serving cai png with ‘pathetic & miserable’ servings

SINGAPORE: A woman checked up on the meals made available to the elderly at a cai png, or economy rice stall at Albert Food Centre, where ComCare cardholders are allowed to have meals at the reduced price of $1.50 to $2.50.

The stall in question is Rice Garden, which is under NTUC Foodfare, and offers subsidized meals for members. But in a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, Ms Kong MaLa wrote that the “stall holders are arrogant and show attitude” and that the servings were “pathetic and miserable.”

“The stall holder impatiently said, $2.50 no choose. The aunties choose for you. If you choose, it’s $3,” she wrote, adding, “Do you expect the elderly to eat all meals with the same dishes daily. They maybe poor but they paid for their meals. Don’t show attitude as if they are begging you for food and they don’t owe you a living.”

In the photos that Ms Kong posted, it showed that for a set menu of two selected vegetables and one selected meat, which is usually priced at $3.00 for the public, ComCare cardholders only need to pay $1.50 and Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation, CHAS Blue and NTUC union members need to pay $2.50.

She also uploaded three photos of the meals served of two vegetables, one meat dish and a portion of rice.

“I wonder those under Comcare who paid $1.50, what do they (2 aunties) serve them.

Have more respect and empathy to those elderly who come for your meal.

If you are not happy serving those under assistance scheme, don’t participate in the scheme and then show your lousy attitude and ugly face!” Ms Kong added.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Kong and NTUC Foodfare for comment. /TISG

