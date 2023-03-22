Singaporean buys cai fan for $20.50 in Australia, says ‘My love for cai fan does not fade with distance’

SINGAPORE: “Did you guys know that the cai fan in Australia costs about twenty dollars?” asked Singaporean TikTok user Gilbert Zhuo on Monday (Mar 20).

And when asked, “Why go all the way to Oz to eat caifan?” Mr Zhuo replied, “My love for cai fan does not fade with distance.”

In his cai fan video, Mr Zhuo noted that the meal he bought was not even “inside CBD (Central Business)”.

Cai fan, also known as economy rice or mixed vegetable rice, is a staple in Singapore and Malaysia, especially at hawker centres, street vendors or food courts.

More importantly, it has a reputation for being a filling, delicious and cheap meal, which is why Mr Zhuo’s TikTok raised more than a few eyebrows.

The $20.50 AUD he paid roughly translates to $18.30 SGD, whereas in Singapore, cai fan can still be bought for just a few dollars.

Mr Zhuo’s initial video has received over 140 comments, with some netizens saying that blue-collar workers reportedly get paid higher salaries in Australia than in Singapore.

“Garbageman in Australia earn more than bankers in sg,” wrote one.

“Heard about the plumber from sg that go over and earn big money? Exactly that,”: chimed in another.

One commenter wrote, “SG minimum wage is 1750 SGD/Month. AUS minimum wage is 3252 AUS/Month. so end up around 1hr of work in the respective country u can buy local cai png.”

Others seemed shocked at the high price.

“20.50…. I’ll just have McDonald’s until my kidney goes,” wrote another netizen.

The TikTok user’s video, as well as his follow-up where a commenter asked to see the portion size of the said cai fan, has gained much attention.

