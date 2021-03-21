Hailey Bieber’s first year of marriage was “very difficult”

- Advertisement -

In a recent interview with Elle, Hailey Bieber opened up about her first year of marriage to Justin Bieber, saying that it was “very difficult.”

When they tied the knot in 2018, Bieber shared that she was “insanely young” and that being married to Justin required some difficult adjustments. She shared that at the start of her marriage, she just wanted to hide. She did not want people so in her business and she felt like everybody’s “up her ass.”

Buzzfeed reported Bieber as saying: “I was like, ‘Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?”‘ Bieber was already famous in her own right when she met Justin but she said that getting married to him brought on a whole other level of attention that she was not used to. With the attention came trolls, and there were so many of them that Bieber had to turn off public comments on her Instagram.

“I remember someone telling me that [turning off the public comments] really lowers your engagement. And I was like, ‘I could give a f*** about engagement! People are terrorizing me. Engagement, enschagement. I don’t care!'”

- Advertisement -

Bieber says her marriage to Justin has improved considerably during the pandemic, since they’ve gotten to spend so much more private time together.

“I try to be careful saying something like, ‘The good thing about the pandemic,’ because I know there’s been so much sadness and devastation,” she told Elle. “But over the last six years of my career, I’ve never gone this long without working. Quarantine has removed any expectations of work, and there is no pressure of having to be anywhere. It’s the same for Justin.”

“We’ve gotten so much solid alone time. It’s like this long, extended vacation where we get to hang out together all the time.”

Born on November 22, 1996, Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber is an American model, media personality, and socialite. Baldwin trained as a ballet dancer, but ended due to an injury. She has been featured in major ads for Guess, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger. Baldwin is a daughter of Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin. She is married to Canadian singer Justin Bieber, and lives in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg