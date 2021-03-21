Entertainment Celebrity Hailey Bieber's first year of marriage was "very difficult"

Hailey Bieber’s first year of marriage was “very difficult”

When they tied the knot in 2018, Bieber shared that she was "insanely young" and that being married to Justin required some difficult adjustments.

Justin and Hailey Bieber is happily married. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

In a recent interview with Elle, Hailey Bieber opened up about her first year of marriage to Justin Bieber, saying that it was “very difficult.”

When they tied the knot in 2018, Bieber shared that she was “insanely young” and that being married to Justin required some difficult adjustments. She shared that at the start of her marriage, she just wanted to hide. She did not want people so in her business and she felt like everybody’s “up her ass.”

Buzzfeed reported Bieber as saying: “I was like, ‘Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?”‘ Bieber was already famous in her own right when she met Justin but she said that getting married to him brought on a whole other level of attention that she was not used to. With the attention came trolls, and there were so many of them that Bieber had to turn off public comments on her Instagram.

According to Hailey Bieber, her first year of marriage was very difficult. Picture: Instagram

“I remember someone telling me that [turning off the public comments] really lowers your engagement. And I was like, ‘I could give a f*** about engagement! People are terrorizing me. Engagement, enschagement. I don’t care!'”
- Advertisement -

Bieber says her marriage to Justin has improved considerably during the pandemic, since they’ve gotten to spend so much more private time together.

“I try to be careful saying something like, ‘The good thing about the pandemic,’ because I know there’s been so much sadness and devastation,” she told Elle. “But over the last six years of my career, I’ve never gone this long without working. Quarantine has removed any expectations of work, and there is no pressure of having to be anywhere. It’s the same for Justin.”

“We’ve gotten so much solid alone time. It’s like this long, extended vacation where we get to hang out together all the time.”

Born on November 22, 1996, Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber is an American model, media personality, and socialite. Baldwin trained as a ballet dancer, but ended due to an injury. She has been featured in major ads for Guess, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger. Baldwin is a daughter of Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin. She is married to Canadian singer Justin Bieber, and lives in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Woman asks netizens: ‘How to get along with an extremely nasty, extremely sly and passive-aggressive mother in-law?’

Singapore -- A woman who was fed up with her mother-in-law wrote to netizens asking them for advice on her situation. In a social media post on Monday (Mar 15), one Ms P wrote about how her mother-in-law is often the one...
View Post
Featured News

Singapore enters top 10 list of most attractive destinations for global talent

Singapore—Singapore has ranked eighth in a worldwide study of preferred destinations for global talent, jumping 10 places from the previous year. The low incidence of Covid-19 cases has meant that Singapore, along with other countries in the Asia Pacific region, is increasingly...
View Post
Featured News

Indian composer takes credit for ‘Count on me India’ song, even sold the copyright and lyrics to others

Update: Count on Me, Singapore composer Hugh Harrison has finally spoken up. The Indian composer Joey Mendoza said he had never heard Count on Me, Singapore though his own song I Can Achieve sounds just like the Singapore song. Mendoza said he...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent