“i-wear-pretty-little-things-to-bed,”-says-kanika-kapoor

India — When she sang her first commercial Bollywood number, Baby Doll for the movie Ragini MMS 2 in 2014, little did she realise that seven years later, she’d still be carrying that name around. “There are people who can’t recollect my name when they meet me, so they just call me Baby Doll!” she laughs. When asked if she’s embarrassed by it, the singer confesses: “I used to be, but now I’m proud of it.”

Kanika, who tested positive for Covid last year, was caught in the thick of things for not following quarantine protocols after her return from London. “2020 has been tough on most of us and this year I’ve grown spiritually and I can see the change in me as I’m more forgiving than ever,” says the mother of three, whose voice instantly brightens up when she talks about her kids. “I’m a mother to three teenagers and the youngest of them,” she jokes. Her honest and impulsive answers are proof

List three things nobody knows about you.

I’m a joker, I’m very sensitive and I’m a proper grihalakshmi.

One relationship rule you always follow?

Honesty.

What’s the one advice you’d give your younger self?

Don’t waste time!

The best way to get over heartbreak?

Rebound!

The best thing about Bollywood playback is…

That I’m able to play with emotions.

What’s your biggest pet peeve when it comes to music?

Singing on the beat.

Which podcast do you always listen to?

Podcasts on spirituality.

And a Health Shot you swear by..?

Eat clean, sleep well!

If you had to describe yourself in a hashtag, what would that be?

#Naughty

Bedside stories

Last person you text or say goodnight.

On a group chat with my kids. The WhatsApp group is called ‘Mummy’s babies’.

The first thing you do after waking up?

Check WhatsApp.

What’s your perfect idea of breakfast in bed?

Egg white omelette and toast with English tea, maybe in a beach-facing room.

What do you wear to bed?

Pretty little things.

A dream you’ve constantly seen growing up?

Being a performing artist.

One thing always on your bedside table?

Mint chocolate or date-and-nut-filled ladoos… the healthy ones!

A bedtime habit you have recently developed?

I like to hear soothing music or read something positive before I sleep.

