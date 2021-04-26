Hailey Bieber shows off natural freckles

- Advertisement -

Waterloo, Ontario, Canada — It is no doubt that Hailey Bieber is naturally beautiful. If you think otherwise, take a look at the model’s latest selfie.

The 24-year-old wife of Justin Bieber went on Instagram to post a brand-new, filter-free photo of herself with her lovely, natural freckles. Bieber wore a simple white tank top and accessorized with long, layered silver chain necklaces in the post. There was no caption in the photo as there is no need to have one.

Before this, the model has also shared fresh-faced, filter-free looks on Instagram before. The natural beauty did not need any makeup or filter to make her look good. Late last year BAZAAR.com spoke to Bieber and she revealed that when it comes to keeping her skin’s signature healthy glow, is secret is going au naturel, meaning turning to nature.

“My skin feels the best when I’ve been in the ocean,” the model explained. “Salt water is the best skin healer for me, and I’ve found that nature can be the most soothing for my sensitive skin.”

Bieber is selective when it comes to the products she uses on her skin, choosing only the cleanest and most natural options.

“My beauty philosophy is finding clean and nourishing products with ingredients from the earth that are backed by science,” she added. “I’ve recently discovered this whole world of natural beauty that I love.”

If that’s the secret to getting skin like Hailey Bieber’s, we’re definitely in.

Born on November 22, 1996, Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber is an American model, media personality, and socialite. Baldwin trained as a ballet dancer, but her dancing career ended due to an injury. She has been featured in major ads for Guess, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger. Baldwin is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin. She is married to Canadian singer Justin Bieber and lives in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

Baldwin was born in Tucson, Arizona, to actor Stephen Baldwin, the youngest of the Baldwin brothers, and graphic designer Kennya Deodato Baldwin. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

