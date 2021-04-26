Entertainment Celebrity 'Waiter' mistakes Carina Lau for Maggie Cheung

‘Waiter’ mistakes Carina Lau for Maggie Cheung

It may sound run-of-the-mill but if you know the history between Lau and Cheung, you will think otherwise.

Carina Lau and her husband Tony Leung. Picture: YouTube

Hong Kong — Anybody at any age can join in the fun with Douyin as Hong Kong actress Carina Lau prove so recently. In a video posted by Chinese actor Xu Xiang, the 55-year-old Lau was mistaken for fellow actress Maggie Cheung.

It may sound run-of-the-mill but if you know the history between Lau and Cheung, you will think otherwise. Cheung has been rumoured to be romantically linked to her longtime screen partner Hong Kong actor Tony Leung for many years, as reported by 8days.sg.

Leung happens to be Lau’s husband. In the said video, Xu Xiang played the role of a waiter who intentionally mistaken Lau as Cheung and netizens could not help but gasp in surprise.

Carina Lau gets mistaken for Maggie Cheung. Picture: YouTube

“I recognise you!” Xu Xiang exclaimed in the video, adding: “Your husband is Tony Leung right? I knew from the very first glance that you’re Maggie Cheung”.

Staying in character, Lau coolly gestures for Xu Xiang to keep his voice down, before whispering conspiratorially: “Boss, you’ve gotten the names wrong. I’m [Taiwanese actress] Lin Ching Hsia”.

The video ended with Xu Xiang hurrying off to get a piece of paper and pen for an autograph while Lau, who is pretending to be Lin, whispers to herself: “Oh no, who should I sign as?”

Netizens were in fits by the video commenting that Xu Xiang was “daring to bring up Maggie’s name” in front of Lau.

Born on December 8, 1965, Carina Lau Kar-ling is a Hong Kong actress and singer. She started her acting career in TVB, before going on to achieve success in films after 2nd year at the college.

She was especially notable in the 1980s for her girl-next-door type roles in films. She also plays Empress Wu Zetian in Tsui Hark’s Detective Dee films, starting with Detective Dee and the Mystery of the Phantom Flame in 2010. She has won Best Actress awards at Hong Kong Film Award and Mainland China’s Golden Rooster Awards and nominated at Cannes Film Festival and Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

