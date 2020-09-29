Gigi Hadid shows-off a baby gift from ‘Auntie’ Taylor Swift

- Advertisement -

New mother Gigi Hadid shows-off an adorable gift from ‘Auntie’ Taylor Swift to her newborn baby on an Instagram Story on Friday (Sept 25).

Ms Hadid recently welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Zayn Malik and the parents showed off the sweet present with the baby lying in bed in a white shirt.

The shirt had a Versace logo with a pink blanket covering the baby.

“From auntie @donatella_versace,” she tagged the shirt, then added over the blanket, “& auntie @taylorswift made this!!”

The proud parents announced the arrival of the baby in separate Instagram posts on September 23 but they did not reveal her name.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our worlds,” the supermodel captioned in a photo showing Malik’s hand holding the baby’s. “So in love.”

“To try to put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” the One Direction singer Says in his own photo of his hand holding his newborn daughter.

“The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Swift also gifted another lucky newborn girl a comfy blanket. Katy Perry revealed on September 14 that the singer gave her daughter born with fiance Orlando Bloom, Daisy Dove, a pink hand-embroidered blanket.

Perry captioned her photo of the gift: “hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager.

Netizens speculated that Gigi gave birth when her father, Mohamed Hadid posted a handwritten note titled “Grandpa’s Heart” on Instagram on September 16.

“In the name of God the The merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you. @gigihadid,” he said in the post.

Before giving birth, the couple waited for the arrival of their child in New York City. They hunkered down in Gigi’s stunning Manhattan apartment.

The couple has been together on-and-off since late 2015. Earlier this year, they confirmed that Gigi was pregnant. She spoke about it during an interview with Jimmy Fallon during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show.