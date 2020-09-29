Gillian Chung asks fans not to worry about scary forehead wound

- Advertisement -

Twins star Gillian Chung urged fans not to worry about a scary forehead wound from a bathroom fall earlier this month.

She recently revealed the scar suffered during the accident when she fell in her hotel room in Xiamen, China on September 7.

She hit her head in the incident resulting in the wound that is leaving a scary scar.

However, the actress-singer thanked her friends, fans, hospital staff and film crew for their care and support in a Weibo post.

On her Weibo account on Thursday (September 24) Chung, 39 uploaded photos of the 6cm scar above her eyebrow.

She thanked her manager Mani Fok in the social media post and her best friend Joey Yung who flew to meet her in Xiamen following the accident. Chung also thanked Simon Yam, Raymond Lam, Kara Wai and fellow band member Charlene Choi.

Chung wrote: “After 10 over days of recovery, the ‘little companion’ on my forehead is finally on the road to recovery.”

She added: “Once again, I’m grateful to everyone who loves me, all my fans, and I’d like to apologise once again for letting all of you worry. I’ll take good care of myself, please don’t worry.”

Chung also managed to make a lighthearted comment: “At the same time, I’d like to confess that concealer is a great invention indeed.”

Gillian Chung’s condition has turned out to be more serious than initially thought. She had to undergo a second surgery following her accident earlier this month.

On Monday (September 7) she was admitted to the hospital in Xiamen, China earlier in the morning after an accident. Hong Kong media reported that the one half of Cantopop duo Twins suffered a severe head injury at approximately 2am at the hotel she was staying in.

Gillian woke up on Monday morning feeling giddy. She accidentally hit her head on a countertop at the bathroom and took a hard fall.

Gillian’s manager, Mani Fok told Hong Kong daily Ming Pao that Gillian received 66 stitches after suffering from the incident that left her with the 6cm gash on her right forehead.

The plastic surgeon that was in charge of her second surgery was recommended by actor Simon Yam. The actress-singer and her team are hoping that the second surgery will reduce the chances of Gillian having a scar.