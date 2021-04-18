Flash floods, fallen trees, vehicle damage a result of heavy rains

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Some parts of Singapore experienced prolonged heavy rainfall on Saturday afternoon (Apr 17), resulting in flash floods, fallen trees and property damage.

National water agency PUB took to Facebook on Saturday to issue flood risk warnings over 20 locations, including Sime Darby Centre, Bukit Timah Canal (Leng Kwang Baptist Church), Ulu Pandan Canal and Sungei Pandan Kechil (NUS and AYE).

According to the post, water levels exceeded 90 per cent capacity in several drains and canals. The heaviest rainfall of 161.4mm was recorded in western Singapore from 12.25 pm to 3.25 pm.

“This amount corresponds to 91 per cent of Singapore’s average monthly rainfall in April, and lies within the top 0.5 per cent of maximum daily rainfall records since 1981,” said PUB.

Photo and video footage of the prolonged rainfall and its effects also circulated on social media.

Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded an aerial view image of Bukit Timah Canal with its “water level still rising and overflowing” as of 4.48 pm on Saturday.

A few hours later, the page shared photos of the aftermath, such as fallen trees. “This happened at Block 166 Bukit Batok West Ave. 8 open carpark,” said ROADS.sg.

In another post, a member of the public captured an incident along Lower Delta Road at around 2.45 pm. “Tree fell onto car causing it to be stuck. Hope the driver and occupants are not hurt,” read the caption.

PUB noted in its post that its Quick Response Teams were immediately deployed to the locations above to render assistance to drivers and pedestrians./TISG

