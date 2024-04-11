Police involved after fireworks get illegally set off in Yishun HDB estate

SINGAPORE: The police have become involved after someone illegally set off fireworks in a Yishun HDB estate.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that they received a complaint at around 10:40pm on Tuesday (9 Apr) at Block 642, Yishun Street 61. No injuries were reported.

Residents who managed to catch sight of the fireworks shared videos of the scene on TikTok, igniting heated discussion online. The videos, however, have now been deleted.

Since 1972, Singapore has prohibited people from setting off fireworks without official permission. Anayone convicted of doing so may face a hefty fine – between $2,000 and $10,000 – and/or a prison sentence of up to two years.

Police investigations are ongoing.