Teenage exercise linked to better adult mental health, but younger generations less active: Survey

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans who began exercising in their teenage years have reported better mental health outcomes as adults, according to a recent survey conducted by Japanese shoe manufacturer Asics. However, the study also highlights a concerning trend of decreasing physical activity among younger generations.

The global mindset survey, which included at least 1,000 Singaporean participants and was conducted in November last year, revealed that teenagers who engaged in at least 150 minutes of exercise per week were more likely to continue exercising into adulthood.

Notably, those who exercised less than 30 minutes per week scored significantly lower on mental health indicators, with an average mental state score of 55 points compared to 72 points for their more active counterparts.

This isn’t the first time Asics has delved into the connection between exercise and mental health. Their annual study, encompassing 22 countries and over 26,000 respondents, underscores the positive correlation between physical activity during adolescence and mental well-being in adulthood.

Singaporeans, in particular, scored higher than the global average, with an average mental state score of 69 points, ranking fifth overall.

The mental state score, based on a cumulative average of 10 cognitive and emotional traits, including positivity, contentment, relaxation, concentration, and vitality, among others, provides insight into the long-term effects of exercise on mental health.

Asics found that the critical period for establishing these benefits lies between the ages of 15 and 17, with consistent exercise during this time leading to higher mental state scores in adulthood.

Alarmingly, the survey indicates a decline in physical activity among younger Singaporeans. While previous generations were more active during childhood, with over 50% reporting daily physical activity, Millennials and Gen Z show lower rates of engagement, with only 32% and 36% respectively participating in daily physical activity.

Professor Brendon Stubbs from King’s College London expressed concern over the lower mental state scores among Gen Z compared to previous generations, emphasizing the potential ramifications for their future mental health.

In response to these findings, Asics Southeast Asia reaffirmed their commitment to promoting mental well-being through active exercise. They emphasized the importance of sports not only for physical health but also for nurturing the soul, pledging continued support to inspire individuals to maintain an active lifestyle for the betterment of their mental health.