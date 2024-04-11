Featured News Home News

Teenage exercise linked to better adult mental health, but younger generations less active: Survey

ByJewel Stolarchuk

April 11, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans who began exercising in their teenage years have reported better mental health outcomes as adults, according to a recent survey conducted by Japanese shoe manufacturer Asics. However, the study also highlights a concerning trend of decreasing physical activity among younger generations.

The global mindset survey, which included at least 1,000 Singaporean participants and was conducted in November last year, revealed that teenagers who engaged in at least 150 minutes of exercise per week were more likely to continue exercising into adulthood.

Notably, those who exercised less than 30 minutes per week scored significantly lower on mental health indicators, with an average mental state score of 55 points compared to 72 points for their more active counterparts.

This isn’t the first time Asics has delved into the connection between exercise and mental health. Their annual study, encompassing 22 countries and over 26,000 respondents, underscores the positive correlation between physical activity during adolescence and mental well-being in adulthood.

See also  What is doomscrolling and how to cope with it?

Singaporeans, in particular, scored higher than the global average, with an average mental state score of 69 points, ranking fifth overall.

The mental state score, based on a cumulative average of 10 cognitive and emotional traits, including positivity, contentment, relaxation, concentration, and vitality, among others, provides insight into the long-term effects of exercise on mental health.

Asics found that the critical period for establishing these benefits lies between the ages of 15 and 17, with consistent exercise during this time leading to higher mental state scores in adulthood.

Alarmingly, the survey indicates a decline in physical activity among younger Singaporeans. While previous generations were more active during childhood, with over 50% reporting daily physical activity, Millennials and Gen Z show lower rates of engagement, with only 32% and 36% respectively participating in daily physical activity.

Professor Brendon Stubbs from King’s College London expressed concern over the lower mental state scores among Gen Z compared to previous generations, emphasizing the potential ramifications for their future mental health.

See also  Man insists sitting on barricaded seat at Hillion Mall; shouts at security guard & resists police arrest

In response to these findings, Asics Southeast Asia reaffirmed their commitment to promoting mental well-being through active exercise. They emphasized the importance of sports not only for physical health but also for nurturing the soul, pledging continued support to inspire individuals to maintain an active lifestyle for the betterment of their mental health.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

E-commerce fraud doubles while FB Marketplace receives worst rating for third consecutive year

April 11, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

NTU researchers develop method to extract protein from beer leftovers

April 11, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News Uncategorized

Police involved after fireworks get illegally set off in Yishun HDB estate

April 11, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Home News

E-commerce fraud doubles while FB Marketplace receives worst rating for third consecutive year

April 11, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

NTU researchers develop method to extract protein from beer leftovers

April 11, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
SG Economy

Singapore stocks took a hit on Thursday—STI down 0.9%

April 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Home News

Teenage exercise linked to better adult mental health, but younger generations less active: Survey

April 11, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.