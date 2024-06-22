SINGAPORE: A travel and lifestyle vlogger from the Philippines, who expressed dissatisfaction with how Singapore Airlines handled his complaint over an allegedly damaged suitcase, has drawn flak online with netizens asserting that the carrier was fair.

Jasper Amorin wrote earlier this week that the luggage he uses on his international travels was “totally damaged and beyond repair” during a recent Singapore Airlines flight to Australia.

Addressing and tagging the carrier, he expressed unhappiness that SIA would only pay less than a third of the value of the suitcase, though he understands how wear and tear plays a part. What added to his dismay is that he says he had to go to the company’s service center twice during his short holiday and needed to pay for Uber rides four times to do so.

“They could have at least offered to pick up my luggage in the place I’m staying here in (Australia), not me wandering around for them. Again, I’m just here for a quick trip and time matters a lot,” wrote Mr Amorin. He also found SIA’s customer service to be slow and had hoped that they would have treated the matter with urgency, as he needed the suitcase for an upcoming trip to another city.

He claimed that while the company had promised to call, no one reached out to him and that he had to be the one to call them multiple times.

The vlogger also felt that SIA’s offer of a suitcase worth AUD200 wasn’t enough, given that he already spent AUD60 on Uber rides. He clarified that he wasn’t expecting the full amount he spent on the luggage, but felt bad that “they gave a decision without even considering all factors.”

Mr Amorin posted a photo of the damaged wheel on his suitcase, as well as a screenshot of his communication with SIA.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the vlogger, as well as to Singapore Airlines, for further comment.

Netizens commenting on his post were sympathetic toward the vlogger, with some saying they’ve had similar issues with SIA’s customer service. Others, however, said that the carrier had been more than fair toward him, especially since he posted a photo of himself sitting on his luggage, which can certainly contribute to wear and tear.

Some commenters told him that since he is unsatisfied with SIA’s response, he can file claims with his travel insurer as well. Mr Amorin appears to have accepted SIA’s offer and in a comment to his post, added that he now has a new luggage. /TISG

