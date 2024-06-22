Uncategorized

Filipino vlogger called out for complaint about how SIA handled his problem with damaged luggage

ByAnna Maria Romero

June 22, 2024

SINGAPORE: A travel and lifestyle vlogger from the Philippines, who expressed dissatisfaction with how Singapore Airlines handled his complaint over an allegedly damaged suitcase, has drawn flak online with netizens asserting that the carrier was fair.

Jasper Amorin wrote earlier this week that the luggage he uses on his international travels was “totally damaged and beyond repair” during a recent Singapore Airlines flight to Australia.

Addressing and tagging the carrier, he expressed unhappiness that  SIA would only pay less than a third of the value of the suitcase, though he understands how wear and tear plays a part. What added to his dismay is that he says he had to go to the company’s service center twice during his short holiday and needed to pay for Uber rides four times to do so.

“They could have at least offered to pick up my luggage in the place I’m staying here in (Australia), not me wandering around for them. Again, I’m just here for a quick trip and time matters a lot,” wrote Mr Amorin. He also found SIA’s customer service to be slow and had hoped that they would have treated the matter with urgency, as he needed the suitcase for an upcoming trip to another city.

See also  Netizen says messy tray return, tables & floor at Albert Food Centre shows '1st world country with 3rd world Hawker Centre and people’

He claimed that while the company had promised to call, no one reached out to him and that he had to be the one to call them multiple times.

The vlogger also felt that SIA’s offer of a suitcase worth AUD200 wasn’t enough, given that he already spent AUD60 on Uber rides. He clarified that he wasn’t expecting the full amount he spent on the luggage, but felt bad that “they gave a decision without even considering all factors.”

Mr Amorin posted a photo of the damaged wheel on his suitcase, as well as a screenshot of his communication with SIA.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the vlogger, as well as to Singapore Airlines, for further comment.

Netizens commenting on his post were sympathetic toward the vlogger, with some saying they’ve had similar issues with SIA’s customer service. Others, however, said that the carrier had been more than fair toward him, especially since he posted a photo of himself sitting on his luggage, which can certainly contribute to wear and tear.

See also  Thief steals tablet from restaurant in Bedok; owner posts video, appeals for help

Some commenters told him that since he is unsatisfied with SIA’s response, he can file claims with his travel insurer as well. Mr Amorin appears to have accepted SIA’s offer and in a comment to his post, added that he now has a new luggage. /TISG

Read also: SIA passenger says in-flight meal resembles “hospital food”

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Uncategorized

Mapletree Logistics Trust to divest three Malaysian properties for $47.7M

September 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Uncategorized

Succession problems are top worry of SEA’s ultra-rich

September 7, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood Uncategorized

‘Leave them alone la’— Netizen faces backlash for criticizing people dancing at an MRT station

September 6, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Business

Life sciences ranked as top sector for job seekers in Singapore

September 27, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business & Economy

Zoo sending giant pandas back to China because they are too expensive to maintain

September 27, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Home News

S$4247 receipt from 1979 causes Singaporeans to say wedding banquets have always been expensive

September 27, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

‘Sign me up’ – S$6k salary for live-in English tutor for Orchard family has tongues wagging

September 27, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.