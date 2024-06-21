SINGAPORE: A recent social media post by a frequent flyer with Singapore Airlines (SIA) has brought attention to the quality of in-flight meals.

The passenger, who was on flight SQ 713 on June 17, shared his disappointment online after being served Thai curry fish, which he said resembled “hospital food.”

“I didn’t raise any issue to the crew. Just wondering if my expectations were unrealistic or unreasonable for finding this rather unacceptable,” he shared.

The post quickly drew a variety of responses from social media users. One person remarked, “I hope it tasted better than it looked.” Another user was surprised by the appearance of the meal, remarking, “As in they serve Cai Peng in Business??” hinting that the presentation was not up to business class standards.

Some users offered specific observations, noting that the curry appeared “too watery due to the gravy,” which might have influenced the negative impression. Others questioned the passenger’s expectations, asking, “What were you expecting? What is unrealistic? Please share.”

Meanwhile, one commenter expressed frustration with the many recent complaints about airline food, stating that passengers should focus on enjoying their holiday rather than criticising meals that are a small part of the journey.

He said, “I’m sure people do not pay for an air ticket just to pinpoint on that 1-2 meals served on board …on holiday! Just go & enjoy yourself wherever you’re going. Why make big issues for just a meal served in a fraction of your journey?”

Others suggested more constructive approaches, encouraging the passenger to provide formal feedback to SIA.

One user empathised with the passenger’s disappointment, stating, “I am sorry to hear that the food onboard did not quite meet the mark.” He advised, “I strongly suggest you provide formal feedback in a constructive manner. This valuable feedback will assist the F&B team at SIA to improve their quality and attention to detail.”

Another agreed, suggesting that formal feedback would enable corrective action and help improve the menu. “Actually you should give feedback, (not in a complaining way) so that they can do corrective action,” he said.

To share your feedback with SIA, check out this feedback form.

