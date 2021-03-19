Faye Wong’s former husband vows to fight civil suit

- Advertisement -

Beijing — Li Yapeng, the former husband of Cantopop queen Faye Wong, has vowed to pursue his case despite a Beijing district court ruling against him in a civil suit. On Tuesday the district court had ordered Li and his older brother to pay 40 million yuan (SGD8 million) including interest after finding in favour of Taihe Union Investment Co Ltd.

According to a report by Malay Mail Online, the 50-year-old’s lawyer said the case was an ordinary commercial dispute and was still in judicial proceedings.“This judgment is not an effective judgment,” the lawyer told Sina.com adding that they would be appealing against the decision.

The lawyer said during the case’s hearing, the plaintiff had used Li’s identity as a public figure to create news out of context.

“As such, we reserve the right to take further actions.

“We believe this case will eventually have a fair result.”

In 2005, Wong and Li got married and in 2013 they divorced. They share a daughter, Li Yan.

