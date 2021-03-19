Entertainment Celebrity Faye Wong's former husband vows to fight civil suit

Beijing court rules against him

Lydia Koh

EntertainmentCelebrity
Beijing — Li Yapeng, the former husband of Cantopop queen Faye Wong, has vowed to pursue his case despite a Beijing district court ruling against him in a civil suit. On Tuesday the district court had ordered Li and his older brother to pay 40 million yuan (SGD8 million) including interest after finding in favour of Taihe Union Investment Co Ltd.

According to a report by Malay Mail Online, the 50-year-old’s lawyer said the case was an ordinary commercial dispute and was still in judicial proceedings.“This judgment is not an effective judgment,” the lawyer told Sina.com adding that they would be appealing against the decision.

The lawyer said during the case’s hearing, the plaintiff had used Li’s identity as a public figure to create news out of context.

“As such, we reserve the right to take further actions.

“We believe this case will eventually have a fair result.”

In 2005, Wong and Li got married and in 2013 they divorced. They share a daughter, Li Yan.

Faye Wong divorced from Li Yapeng in 2013. Picture: Instagram

Born on Aug 8, 1969, Faye Wong is a Hong Kong singer-songwriter and actress, often referred as the “Diva of Asia”. Early in her career, she briefly used the stage name Shirley Wong. Born in Beijing, she moved to British Hong Kong in 1987 and came to public attention in the early 1990s by singing in Cantonese, often combining alternative music with mainstream Chinese pop. Since 1994, she has recorded mostly in her native Mandarin. In 2000, she was recognised by Guinness World Records as the Best Selling Canto-Pop Female. Following her second marriage in 2005, she withdrew from the limelight, but returned to the stage in 2010 amidst immense interest.

Hugely popular in Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore, she has also gained a large following in Japan. In the West, she is perhaps best known for starring in Wong Kar-wai’s films Chungking Express and 2046. While she has collaborated with international artists such as Cocteau Twins, Wong recorded only a few songs in English, including “Eyes on Me” – the theme song of the video game Final Fantasy VIII./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

