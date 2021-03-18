Justin Bieber was asked if he was Team Edward or Team Jacob

- Advertisement -

The Twilight Saga started in 2008 and since then it has become an instant pop culture phenomenon resulting in five blockbuster instalments: Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn – Part 1 and Part 2. As reported by Pinkvilla, it starred Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. Twilight saw the trio rise to immense stardom with fans majorly divided between Team Edward (played by Pattinson) and Team Jacob (played by Lautner).

As reported in Pinkvilla Rewind series, it was May 2009 when 15-year-old Justin Bieber was asked what he thought about Twilight. At the time when the J-14 interview was conducted, Twilight had already released to major fan mayhem while just a few months after, in November, New Moon was making its way to theatres.

Bieber was asked if he was a fan of Twilight and if he was, was he Team Edward or Team Jacob. The then 15-year-old had an honest and hilarious response to that.

“I’m not a Twilight fan. Sorry. Not a Twilight fan,” Bieber admitted before adding, “I saw the movie. I wasn’t really blown away. I don’t even really remember the character names.”

- Advertisement -

Looks like Bieber is not a fan of either team! The 27-year-old singer is gearing up for the release of his sixth studio album titled Justice, set to drop this Friday, on March 19.

Born on March 1, 1994, Justin Drew Bieber is a Canadian singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Bieber was signed to RBMG Records in 2008. With Bieber’s debut EP My World, released in late 2009, Bieber became the first artiste to have seven songs from a debut record chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

At 16 years old, Bieber released his debut studio album My World 2.0 (2010), which contained the hit single “Baby”. The album debuted atop the US Billboard 200, making Bieber the youngest solo male act to top the chart in 47 years. Bieber had quickly established himself as a teen idol.

Following his debut album and promotional tours, he released his 3D biopic-concert film Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, which was a box office success. Bieber’s next album, Under the Mistletoe (2011), became the first Christmas album by a male artist to debut at number one on the Billboard 200. In the years following the release of Believe (2012), Bieber faced several controversies for his rebellious nature, and his sound transitioned into R&B and hip hop./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg