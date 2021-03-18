Entertainment Celebrity Justin Bieber was asked if he was Team Edward or Team Jacob

Justin Bieber was asked if he was Team Edward or Team Jacob

Singer not a Twilight fan

Justin Bieber was asked if he was Team Edward or Team Jacob. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

The Twilight Saga started in 2008 and since then it has become an instant pop culture phenomenon resulting in five blockbuster instalments: TwilightNew MoonEclipseBreaking Dawn – Part 1 and Part 2. As reported by Pinkvilla, it starred Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. Twilight saw the trio rise to immense stardom with fans majorly divided between Team Edward (played by Pattinson) and Team Jacob (played by Lautner).

As reported in Pinkvilla Rewind series, it was May 2009 when 15-year-old Justin Bieber was asked what he thought about Twilight. At the time when the J-14 interview was conducted, Twilight had already released to major fan mayhem while just a few months after, in November, New Moon was making its way to theatres.

Bieber was asked if he was a fan of Twilight and if he was, was he Team Edward or Team Jacob. The then 15-year-old had an honest and hilarious response to that.

“I’m not a Twilight fan. Sorry. Not a Twilight fan,” Bieber admitted before adding, “I saw the movie. I wasn’t really blown away. I don’t even really remember the character names.”

- Advertisement -

Looks like Bieber is not a fan of either team! The 27-year-old singer is gearing up for the release of his sixth studio album titled Justice, set to drop this Friday, on March 19.

Born on March 1, 1994, Justin Drew Bieber is a Canadian singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Bieber was signed to RBMG Records in 2008. With Bieber’s debut EP My World, released in late 2009, Bieber became the first artiste to have seven songs from a debut record chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Is Justin Bieber a Twilight fan? Picture: Instagram

At 16 years old, Bieber released his debut studio album My World 2.0 (2010), which contained the hit single “Baby”. The album debuted atop the US Billboard 200, making Bieber the youngest solo male act to top the chart in 47 years. Bieber had quickly established himself as a teen idol.

Following his debut album and promotional tours, he released his 3D biopic-concert film Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, which was a box office success. Bieber’s next album, Under the Mistletoe (2011), became the first Christmas album by a male artist to debut at number one on the Billboard 200. In the years following the release of Believe (2012), Bieber faced several controversies for his rebellious nature, and his sound transitioned into R&B and hip hop./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Elderly lady spotted selling tissue packets to car drivers and passersby at Yishun junction

Singapore – An elderly lady was spotted offering tissue packets for sale to stopped vehicles and passers-by at a Yishun junction. "This old lady without wearing mask, is seen almost daily at the junction of Yishun St 21 and Yishun Ring Road,"...
View Post
Featured News

Domestic helper allegedly quits after 5 days due to exhaustion working for couple with triplets

Singapore – A domestic helper allegedly quit her job after five days due to exhaustion from caring for a family with triplets. There are moments when parents need extra help caring for their family, especially after welcoming newborns. A Singaporean couple hired...
View Post
Featured News

Woman rescued from Bukit Panjang canal believed someone was running after her

Singapore—Last Wednesday (March 10), a woman found lying face-down at the bottom of a large canal at Bukit Panjang was rescued by officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). The woman accidentally fell into the canal. said her husband. Madam Hu Hui Fang,...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent