Life update: What celeb couple Darren Lim and Evelyn Tan have been up to

SINGAPORE – Our local celeb couple Darren Lim and Evelyn Tan and their four children’s life seems quite the opposite of now divorced celeb power Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and their four children.

After spending four years living on a 500 sq ft boat on a full-time basis, Lim and Tan decided to move to land to prepare their eldest child, Kristen, for PSLE back in 2016.

To date, it’s been five years since the move and it seems like Lim and Tan, along with their children, are well settled with life on land.

Tan is currently homeschooling three of their older kids – Kristen, 15, Jarius, 13 and Way, 11. However, their youngest child Elliot, seven, isn’t homeschooled like his siblings as he attends primary school, according to The Straits Times report.

Kristen and Jarius are currently focusing on earning their high school diploma, equivalent to an A-level certificate.

In Lim’s latest Instagram post, he shared pictures of him and his family enjoying family time as they bonded over setting up a Lego City set that included train tracks and model planes too – and it only took them two days to complete it. (Woah… We’re here for it!)

Not to mention he’s a nominee for the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste Award at the 2021 Star Awards.

You can catch the actor starring in Mediacorp new drama series ‘CTRL’. The story follows a gifted hacker who steals and sells confidential information before encountering a popular influencer who soon turns his world upside down.

The celeb couple’s children have really grown over the past five years. Two of their older children, Kristen and Jarius, have already begun preparing for the future and their career paths, said Tan in her 2019 interview with 8days.sg.

It seems that their children are aiming for an artisic career as Kristen wants to become a singer, while Jarius has his mind set on becoming a streamer on Twitch, AKA one of the most popular game streaming platforms around.

In the same 2019 interview, Tan said: “We are in an era where things are going to be very, very different. Even with a degree, you may not be able to get the job you want, so I’d rather let them be guided by their passions and be developed as a whole person with an attitude of learning.”

Now, that's healthy parenting if we do say so ourselves! We're glad that Lim, Tan and their children are pursuing what they set their sights on. Way to go, family goals!

