Fans shower Son Ye Jin with gifts, including photo cake featuring her and Hyun Bin

Seoul — South Korean actress Son Ye Jin has been receiving love and attention since her role in the hit Korean drama series Crash Landing On You. She starred in it opposite Hyun Bin.

In a social media post, she shared a collage of all the presents she has received. She also penned a sweet letter. The 16-episode K-drama began last December and ended in February this year but love continues to pour in for both stars. Son has received gifts such as flowers and cakes. She has numerous flower arrangements filling up her room and fans have been creative with the cakes they send.

On one cake, a message read “Son Ye Jin landed in our hearts”, while another cake, sent by her fan club in the Philippines, showed a cutout of the actress and showered her with love.

From her fan club in Vietnam, she received a photo cake featuring the on-screen couple. Son Ye Jin went to Instagram to pour her heart out as the show continues to draw international audiences. She thanked her fans for their love.

Son began: “I am always receiving your presents, flowers, letters and cakes well. I cannot reply one by one to thank you, so I am writing a post.”

She confessed that “there are times that I get emotional over the love that I receive from everyone. I really feel the emotions and sincerity behind choosing a present, when you write a letter to me about it. I am sorry for not having been able to take photos of every single present all this time. My house is also full of flowers and the aroma from them, and I often share cakes with people around me. They, too, are a pity to cut up”.

“I am so happy to receive all this love but sometimes I do wonder if it is okay for me to be receiving so much love. I always am thankful and I will not forget it,” she added. She signed off by wishing good health for her fans.

Son, 38, and Hyun, who is 37, are both single. They have, however, been romantically linked since the drama series. /TISG