Fann Wong tells her husband Christopher Lee “taoyan” (I hate you) after receiving his birthday surprise

ByLydia Koh

January 30, 2024

Singaporean actress Fann Wong, on her birthday, had planned a surprise for her husband, actor Christopher Lee, but it turns out he had his own surprise for her instead.

When the surprise was finally revealed to her, Fann jokingly pouted, saying to her husband, “taoyan” (“I hate you” in Mandarin). The details of the surprise were not disclosed.

Fann, who celebrated her 53rd birthday on Jan 27, shared a video on social media of her birthday festivities on Jan 28.

She expressed her appreciation, saying, “To everyone who played a part in making this birthday celebration unforgettable, my heart overflows with love and gratitude. Being happy as a family together is the most important thing.”

Her husband then responded to her post with, “Hahaha surprise. Happy birthday, my baby.”

Breeze By The Sea: Taiwanese drama

Fann recently returned to Singapore from Taipei, where she was filming the Taiwanese drama series, “Breeze By The Sea,” alongside Singaporean actress Hong Huifang.

She took her son Zed to visit Lee at a kelong near Pulau Ubin, the filming location for the second season of his cooking show, “Dishing With Chris Lee,” which won accolades at the Star Awards in 2023.

Christopher, Fann’s husband, reportedly filming a commercial overseas as of Jan 28, is expected to return to Singapore after four days.

Accomplished actress and entrepreneur

Born Jan 27, 1971, Fann Woon Fong, known professionally as Fann Wong, is a popular Singaporean actress, singer, businesswoman and model. She was propelled to fame after winning a beauty pageant at 16.

During the 1990s, she earned the nickname ‘Ah Jie’, meaning ‘elder sister’, which signifies a respected and accomplished female actress.

Fann became famous after acting in the 2001 Taiwanese drama series “Legend of the Snake Spirits.” She also starred in Hollywood productions like “Shanghai Knights” (2003) alongside Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson.

Fann won numerous accolades throughout her career, including Best Actress at the Star Awards 1995 and Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Horse Awards 2011. She ventured into entrepreneurship, launching her own beauty brand, FANtasy, in 2012.

Fann and Christopher started dating in 2000 but kept their relationship private until 2005. They tied the knot in 2009 and had a lavish ceremony attended by many celebrities.

In 2014, the couple welcomed their son, Zed.

