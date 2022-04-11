Enraged Vietnamese lady says S’porean woman told her to “Go back to your country”

Home News Enraged Vietnamese lady says S'porean woman told her to "Go back to...

By Obbana Rajah
A video circulating online of a local lady telling a Vietnamese woman to “go back to your country” has made its way around social media, going viral and earning more than 31,000 views.

In a post on Facebook page Singapore Incidents on Friday (Apr 8), a woman could be heard saying: “You know what, you are Vietnam you know, this is my country. You go back your country”. 

“This one my country”, the woman repeated. 

The 22-second clip looked to be the CCTV footage taken from what looked to be a nail parlour.

Though the woman made her comments to the shop assistant walking out the door, another lady clad in blue in the shop took offence.

The lady in blue could be seen rushing over with a mobile phone, asking her to repeat what she had said while trying to capture it on video.

“You say that again? This is you (sic) country I go back my country, you tell I go back my country. Say again, say again”, she repeated. She continued shouting unintelligibly as the woman walked out of the shop.

In less than a day, the video garnered almost 400 reactions and more than a hundred comments.

Netizens were divided, with many calling for the whole video clip to be shown so that they could fully understand its context.

Here’s what netizens said:

