3 foreign men get up to 7 years 4 months jail in Singapore for planning burglaries of landed homes and stealing S$644,700

Nick Karean | October 24, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/AI illustration 3 foreign men get arrested over Singapore landed home burglaries

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary Three foreign men received jail terms of six years and eight months to seven years and four months for planned home burglaries.

The gang stole valuables worth about S$644,700 from a Dunearn Close home on May 9, 2025, including jewellery, watches, and cash.

Their second attempt at Eng Neo Avenue failed after an elderly resident spotted one man and another slipped on water. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Three foreign men who targeted Singapore’s landed homes for expensive valuables have been jailed for up to seven years and four months. The trio stole about S$644,700 worth of property during one break-in in May 2025. Their next attempt failed after an elderly resident spotted one of them inside his home.

All three men pleaded guilty to charges including theft, housebreaking and concealing criminal benefits, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (Oct 22). Trio used rented car and disguises to target landed homes The men arrived in Singapore in April or May 2025, marking their first visit to the country. They later joined forces to target private residential estates. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Hernando Giraldo Franco, 62, used a rented car to drive his accomplices around. He also took them to buy tools for breaking into homes. Garcia Iglesias Hector Daniel, 53, and Garces Murillo Mateo Andres, 49, bought caps, gloves, masks and black jackets to hide their identities. At night, Franco looked for houses without lights or signs of activity. He stayed outside as the lookout and getaway driver while the other two men entered homes. The second break-in ended in a water slip and fall On May 9, 2025, Garcia and Garces climbed over a wall and entered a house at Dunearn Close through a window. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

They searched the master bedroom and stole gold coins, jewellery, diamond rings, earrings, luxury watches and cash. The haul was worth about S$644,700. The following night, they targeted a home along Eng Neo Avenue. After initially fleeing upon hearing noises, the pair returned and entered through an open sliding door. They tried to force open a safe with a screwdriver but failed. An elderly resident then spotted Garces near a staircase and shouted at him. Garcia rushed out of the dressing room to escape. The resident poured water from a kettle onto the floor, causing Garcia to slip and fall. He still managed to flee. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The men later discarded their tools and clothing in a forested area. Police arrested all three near their hotel on May 11, 2025. All stolen items were eventually recovered. Judge says getaway driver equally culpable in planned burglaries District Judge Ong Luan Tze described the case as serious, citing the night-time break-ins, extensive ransacking and damage to property.

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