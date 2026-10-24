Chinese national couple, 68, stayed in Singapore illegally for 19 years before asking to be deported back to China after running out of cash

Nick Karean | October 24, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/AI illustration Chinese couple faces deportation after 19 years in Singapore

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A Chinese woman who stayed illegally in Singapore for more than 19 years has been jailed after turning herself in when she could no longer support herself. Ding Hui Yun, 68, was sentenced on Oct 21 to six months’ jail and a S$2,000 fine. She will serve another 12 days in jail if she cannot pay the fine. Ding was first convicted of an immigration offence in May 2007 and sentenced to four weeks’ jail and a S$1,500 fine. After serving her sentence, she was allowed to stay temporarily as a prosecution witness for the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA). Her special pass was extended until mid-July 2007.

However, she failed to report for her scheduled repatriation and continued living in Singapore illegally, Channel NewsAsia reported (Oct 21). Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The court heard that Ding wanted to avoid debtors in China, where her family was struggling with debt. She stayed in Singapore and took on odd jobs over the following years. Her unlawful stay lasted 19 years, two months and 23 days. On Oct 6, she surrendered to ICA with her husband after running out of money to support herself.

During sentencing, Ding asked the court for a lighter punishment, citing her diabetes and her decision to surrender voluntarily. She also hoped to serve her sentence and return to China alongside her husband, who has hypertension. Neither had a passport, she told the court. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. District Judge Janet Wang said a firm sentence was needed because such offences were difficult to detect. She also noted Ding’s previous conviction and lengthy period of illegal stay.

Ding’s husband was due to plead guilty to a similar charge on Oct 21 but was unwell. Court records showed he was expected to plead guilty the following week over an alleged illegal stay of more than 18 years and 10 months.

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