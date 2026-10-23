School closures, NS training, proactive measures: Singaporeans tell He Ting Ru how they believe haze crisis can be better handled

Anna Maria Romero | October 23, 2026 4 m read

Facebook screengrab/ He Ting Ru

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: In a recent social media post, Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (WP MP) He Ting Ru (Sengkang) acknowledged that Singaporeans are suffering due to the current haze crisis. Ms He added that she has raised an Adjournment Motion for next month’s Parliamentary session about how Singapore’s role in tackling this issue can be strengthened. An MP who raises such a motion delivers a speech at the end of a sitting where they talk about a specific topic of public concern that the Government is responsible to address. While Adjournment Motions are chosen via balloting, Ms He asked commenters to share their thoughts on the haze situation, asking for the other areas they would like to see addressed as Singapore “battens the hatches to pull through the worst haze season in over a decade.”

Her motion, filed on Oct 15, is titled, “Strengthening Singapore’s role in regional clean air and transboundary haze.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Based on her post, here are the issues Ms He will raise: the effectiveness of the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act 2014 in deterring polluters and holding them to account

the conditions behind the decision to close schools because of haze and how well-equipped Singapore is to protect students

ensuring that the vulnerable, including the elderly and individuals with medical conditions Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

the safety of people who work outdoors

the effectiveness of the Government’s collaboration with other countries in addressing transboundary haze The Government has since signalled that it is taking the transboundary haze problem more seriously, with Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam saying on Oct 19 that Singapore will use “every lever at its disposal to hold those responsible for haze to account.” Meanwhile, the commenters on Ms He’s post brought up the issues involving haze that Singaporeans have to deal with directly. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

For example, one asked, “Why wait until PSI exceeds 300 to close schools? Isn't 288 already dangerously close to the hazardous threshold? Why should children's safety depend on crossing that line? Why continue non-essential outdoor training if soldiers are struggling to breathe in the haze? We are not at war. Operational readiness means keeping our soldiers healthy today, tomorrow, and in the long term. Why expose them to avoidable health risks? About one-quarter of more than 400 inspected worksites reportedly failed haze-protection requirements. How many employers have actually been penalised?” A mother asked, “My NS son is in Clementi PES C camp, and he says there are no masks provided and soldiers are coughing. They still have to march without masks; dunno [if it's] when PSI there 288? Can soldiers' health be prioritised? Can I give him masks to bring to camp?” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Another wrote, “I feel that there are things that are well within the ability and power of the PM and government to help our Singaporeans more: Make sure the shops don't run out of N95 masks (all the shops are out of stock now, and not everybody is eligible for the free masks. Why?)

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