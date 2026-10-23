School closures, NS training, proactive measures: Singaporeans tell He Ting Ru how they believe haze crisis can be better handled
SINGAPORE: In a recent social media post, Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (WP MP) He Ting Ru (Sengkang) acknowledged that Singaporeans are suffering due to the current haze crisis. Ms He added that she has raised an Adjournment Motion for next month’s Parliamentary session about how Singapore’s role in tackling this issue can be strengthened.
An MP who raises such a motion delivers a speech at the end of a sitting where they talk about a specific topic of public concern that the Government is responsible to address.
While Adjournment Motions are chosen via balloting, Ms He asked commenters to share their thoughts on the haze situation, asking for the other areas they would like to see addressed as Singapore “battens the hatches to pull through the worst haze season in over a decade.”
Her motion, filed on Oct 15, is titled, “Strengthening Singapore’s role in regional clean air and transboundary haze.”
Based on her post, here are the issues Ms He will raise:
the effectiveness of the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act 2014 in deterring polluters and holding them to account
the conditions behind the decision to close schools because of haze and how well-equipped Singapore is to protect students
ensuring that the vulnerable, including the elderly and individuals with medical conditions
the safety of people who work outdoors
the effectiveness of the Government’s collaboration with other countries in addressing transboundary haze
The Government has since signalled that it is taking the transboundary haze problem more seriously, with Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam saying on Oct 19 that Singapore will use “every lever at its disposal to hold those responsible for haze to account.”
Meanwhile, the commenters on Ms He’s post brought up the issues involving haze that Singaporeans have to deal with directly.
For example, one asked, “Why wait until PSI exceeds 300 to close schools? Isn't 288 already dangerously close to the hazardous threshold? Why should children's safety depend on crossing that line?
Why continue non-essential outdoor training if soldiers are struggling to breathe in the haze? We are not at war. Operational readiness means keeping our soldiers healthy today, tomorrow, and in the long term. Why expose them to avoidable health risks?
About one-quarter of more than 400 inspected worksites reportedly failed haze-protection requirements. How many employers have actually been penalised?”
A mother asked, “My NS son is in Clementi PES C camp, and he says there are no masks provided and soldiers are coughing. They still have to march without masks; dunno [if it's] when PSI there 288? Can soldiers' health be prioritised? Can I give him masks to bring to camp?”
Another wrote, “I feel that there are things that are well within the ability and power of the PM and government to help our Singaporeans more:
Make sure the shops don't run out of N95 masks (all the shops are out of stock now, and not everybody is eligible for the free masks. Why?)
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Make sure the shops don't raise the prices of purifiers to a ridiculous amount (in case you are not aware, this is happening now. Some are selling for more than a thousand plus).
Give more rebates for electricity bills because switching on aircons is a must now, as windows have to be closed most of the time. Utility costs are very high for households now.”
A commenter said they believe there has been a “Lack of proactive measures and enforcement – Haze has been a recurring issue for decades, yet the Government's response remains largely reactive. Despite the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act being in place since 2014, there is little visible enforcement or deterrence. Where are the concrete actions, accountability, and measurable outcomes? Legislation without effective enforcement is merely empty talk.” /TISG
Read also: Singapore is ready to use every lever at its disposal to hold those responsible for haze to account