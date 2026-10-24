Prime Minister Lawrence Wong hopes Singapore will bring SEA & Gulf countries closer together

Anna Maria Romero | October 24, 2026 2 m read

PM Wong with Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Facebook screengrab/ Lawrence Wong (MDDI Sean Koh)

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Lawrence Wong was away from Singapore this week on his first official visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates as Prime Minister. Amid global tensions, especially the conflicts in the Middle East, his visits were significant in terms of the potential for trade, energy security, investments, technology, among others, especially with the relationship between Singapore and Qatar having been upgraded to a strategic one and negotiations having started for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement with the UAE.

However, another dimension of the visits’ significance is the apparent hope of bringing Southeast Asia and the Gulf closer together, PM Wong wrote in an Oct 22 social media post. Acknowledging that it has been a difficult time in the Middle East, a likely allusion to the conflict between Iran and the United States and Israel, the Prime Minister praised Qatar and the UAE for having shown “remarkable resilience in the face of adversity,” adding that he was glad to have met the leaders of both nations in person as he had only previously spoken to them on the phone. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“What struck me most was the sense of unity and resolve among the people I met. They have not been cowed by what has happened. Instead, they are determined to overcome the challenges, press ahead with their plans for the future, and emerge stronger,” he added. On another note, with Singapore preparing to chair ASEAN and co-chair the ASEAN–Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit next year, the Prime Minister wrote, “Beyond our bilateral ties, there is much we can do to bring Southeast Asia and the Gulf closer together.”

PM Wong added that he hopes to build on the momentum from this week’s visits, including by working toward an ASEAN–GCC Free Trade Agreement.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now