Singapore petrol prices climb again as Shell follows Caltex, with 95-octane reaching S$3.60 per litre
Singapore petrol prices rise as Shell matches Caltex at S$3.60 per litre
Summary
Shell raised prices for its 95-octane, 98-octane, and V-Power petrol by three cents per litre on Oct 22, following Caltex’s increase.
The posted price of 95-octane petrol ranged from S$3.56 per litre at SPC to S$3.60 at Caltex and Shell.
Cnergy and Smart Energy continued to sell 95-octane petrol at S$2.69 and S$2.62 per litre, respectively, while diesel prices stayed unchanged at Shell and Caltex.
SINGAPORE: Singapore motorists faced another round of petrol price increases on Oct 22, with Shell following Caltex in raising petrol pump prices by three cents per litre.
The move pushed 95-octane petrol to S$3.60 per litre at both companies, adding to fuel costs for drivers who fill up regularly.
Malay Mail reported the developments on Oct 22, citing price updates and reporting by AsiaOne.
Shell follows Caltex with another price increase
Shell raised prices across its 95-octane, 98-octane and V-Power petrol grades in a price board update published at 10 am on Thursday.
Caltex had made a similar adjustment a day earlier. Both companies kept diesel prices unchanged.
The back-to-back increases also marked the first time petrol prices had risen in consecutive weeks since Sep 14, following more than two months without such increases.
Before this week, price increases had generally appeared every other week.
Cheaper petrol remains available at smaller brands
Despite the latest increases, motorists still have cheaper options beyond the major fuel companies. SPC listed 95-octane petrol at S$3.56 per litre, while Caltex and Shell charged S$3.60.
Cnergy offered the same grade at S$2.69 per litre, with Smart Energy charging S$2.62. This puts Smart Energy’s listed price 98 cents below the S$3.60 rate at Shell and Caltex for every litre purchased.
For drivers who refuel frequently, comparing petrol pump prices before filling up could make a meaningful difference to monthly spending.
Singapore and Malaysia see different fuel price trends
The price movements also differed across the Causeway.
Malaysia’s government-controlled prices for unsubsidised RON95, RON97 and diesel fell for a second consecutive week. The report linked the decline to expectations of increased fuel supplies from China and exports from other Asian countries, including South Korea.
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Meanwhile, global oil prices rose on Thursday amid fresh Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia. The United States ordered some diplomats and their family members to leave its missions in the Kingdom.
At 8.34 am Singapore time, Brent crude futures gained US$1.29 (S$1.65), or 1.2 per cent, to US$110.01 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 97 US cents, or one per cent, to US$98.12.
Compare petrol pump prices before filling up
Petrol prices can vary substantially between brands, even when drivers are buying the same grade.
Rather than automatically heading to their usual station, motorists can check current prices and weigh the savings against any extra travel required.
With fuel costs affecting regular household and work expenses, a quick price comparison is a simple way to keep spending in check.