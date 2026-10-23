Singapore petrol prices climb again as Shell follows Caltex, with 95-octane reaching S$3.60 per litre

Singapore petrol prices rise as Shell matches Caltex at S$3.60 per litre

SINGAPORE: Singapore motorists faced another round of petrol price increases on Oct 22, with Shell following Caltex in raising petrol pump prices by three cents per litre.

Cnergy and Smart Energy continued to sell 95-octane petrol at S$2.69 and S$2.62 per litre, respectively, while diesel prices stayed unchanged at Shell and Caltex.

The posted price of 95-octane petrol ranged from S$3.56 per litre at SPC to S$3.60 at Caltex and Shell.

Shell raised prices for its 95-octane, 98-octane, and V-Power petrol by three cents per litre on Oct 22, following Caltex’s increase.

The move pushed 95-octane petrol to S$3.60 per litre at both companies, adding to fuel costs for drivers who fill up regularly.

Malay Mail reported the developments on Oct 22, citing price updates and reporting by AsiaOne.

Shell follows Caltex with another price increase

Shell raised prices across its 95-octane, 98-octane and V-Power petrol grades in a price board update published at 10 am on Thursday.

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Caltex had made a similar adjustment a day earlier. Both companies kept diesel prices unchanged.

The back-to-back increases also marked the first time petrol prices had risen in consecutive weeks since Sep 14, following more than two months without such increases.

Before this week, price increases had generally appeared every other week.