MOM: Two Singapore companies being probed after nearly 240 migrant workers go unpaid for up to two months

Nick Karean | October 26, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/AI illustration · Based on actual image Migrant workers queue for assistance from Migrant Workers’ Centre staff in Singapore

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Two Singapore companies are under investigation after nearly 240 migrant workers reportedly went without pay for up to two months. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) confirmed the probes on Saturday, Oct 24, involving Process Maintenance Solutions and Jurong Technical & Construction. The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) raised the alarm over unpaid salaries, with workers facing mounting pressure as they support families back home, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported the investigation on Oct 24.

MOM is working with the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) and the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) to help workers recover their wages and meet immediate needs. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Support includes accommodation, financial aid where needed, job matching and assistance with salary claims, including overtime pay. NTUC deputy secretary-general Desmond Choo said MWC and MOM were also arranging daily meals for close to 90 workers.

Representatives from MWC and MOM’s Assurance, Care and Engagement Group met 230 workers on Oct 19 and Oct 20 to understand their needs. MOM said it takes salary non-payment seriously and will take appropriate enforcement action if investigations establish breaches of employment laws. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The case also shows how missed wages can affect people far beyond the workplace. Almost all affected workers were their families’ sole breadwinners, Mr Choo said, leaving relatives overseas exposed to the financial strain.

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Workers facing salary problems, or anyone who knows someone affected, can contact MWC’s 24-hour helpline at 6536 2692. Salary delays can leave workers struggling to cover basic needs while their families wait for money that may never arrive on schedule. Companies must meet their wage obligations, and workers should seek help early when payments stop. For now, getting the affected workers their wages, food, and stable housing must take priority while the investigations continue.