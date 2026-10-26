Bukit Panjang LRT upgrades improve reliability after nearly eight years of work

Merzsam Singkee | October 26, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Jeffrey Siow （萧振祥）/ Facebook

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT) system has seen improved reliability following nearly eight years of upgrades to its trains, signalling and power systems, Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said during a visit to the Bukit Panjang LRT depot. In a social media post, Siow said the upgrades marked an important milestone in efforts to improve rail reliability, benefiting residents in western Singapore, particularly those living in Bukit Panjang and Chua Chu Kang.

He added that reliability across Singapore’s MRT and LRT networks had also improved in recent years, supported by ongoing efforts to maintain and upgrade the rail system. MRT reliability exceeds 3 million mean kilometres between failures Siow said Singapore had been publishing monthly reliability data for its MRT and LRT networks since last year to provide commuters with greater visibility into rail performance. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. In September, the MRT network’s mean kilometres between failures (MKBF) exceeded three million for the first time, reflecting a sustained period of improved performance.

However, Siow noted that further improvements in the reliability figures could become more limited as some rail lines approach their theoretical maximum performance. He cautioned that disruptions and delays would still occur from time to time, despite the progress made.

“We will do our best to minimise these situations, and we appreciate the understanding of our commuters when they happen,” he said. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Rail workers credited for reliability improvements Siow credited rail workers for the progress, highlighting their efforts to keep Singapore’s public transport system running smoothly, often working overnight to prepare services for the following day.

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He also acknowledged the work carried out during the ongoing haze period, expressing pride in the dedication of the rail workforce. Siow thanked SMRT, SBS Transit (SBST) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for their cooperation in improving rail reliability under the One Transport Team approach. Read also: Johor police visit RTS Link complex ahead of February 2027 launch to review security readiness