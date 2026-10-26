IMDA: Singapore has found 65 apps with harmful content out of 7K+ tested across major app stores, 24 lack age restrictions for users under 18

Nick Karean | October 26, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/AI illustration Age-Restricted Apps and Parental Controls

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Singapore has found harmful content and age-rating mistakes across major app stores, raising questions about how well these platforms protect younger users. The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) reported the findings in its first Online Safety Assessment Report, covering Apr 1 to Dec 31, 2025, Malay Mail reported (Oct 24). IMDA examined more than 7,000 apps across designated app distribution services, including Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Huawei AppGallery, Microsoft Store, and Samsung Galaxy Store.

Of those tested, 65 contained harmful content. Another 24 apps had incorrect age ratings, meaning some content intended for adults carried lower ratings. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The material included explicit content, violent material, and content linked to vice and organised crime. These findings show why age labels matter when children can access apps through everyday devices. Underage downloads and reporting problems IMDA also found that some app stores didn’t automatically prevent users under 18 from downloading apps rated for adults.

That app weakness leaves parents with more to manage than simply checking an age label. A rating offers limited protection if the store does not enforce it properly. The authority also found inconsistencies in how platforms informed users about the outcomes of reports submitted through their reporting channels. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

App stores must improve their checks IMDA said the identified apps were removed or given new ratings only after the authority notified the relevant platforms. This lack of control raised concerns about weaknesses in their own app review processes.

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