ICA seizes over 1,380 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed inside tyre rims

Merzsam Singkee | October 24, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority / Facebook screengrab

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint have foiled another cigarette smuggling attempt, seizing more than 1,380 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed within tyre rims in a Malaysia-registered pickup truck on October 11, 2026. Search and Examination officers directed the vehicle for enhanced checks, leading to the discovery of the cigarettes hidden inside the rims. The 23-year-old male Malaysian driver was arrested and referred to Singapore Customs along with the seized exhibits for further investigation.

Netizens react The comments section offered a mix of praise and pointed observations about the broader dynamics of cigarette smuggling into Singapore. Comments like “Singapore Customs is not easy to fool” and “Don’t play play with ICA” showed the general appreciation for the checkpoint’s detection capabilities. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

One commenter raised the tip-off theory: “This is a tip-off. Someone sold them out.” This is not an uncommon suggestion when enforcement catches a well-concealed attempt, given that intelligence from informants is one of the tools ICA uses alongside scanning technology and targeted checks.

Perhaps the most substantive observation came from a commenter asking a deeper question about the trade itself: “All these cigarettes and drugs, [is] Singapore [the] final destination or just transit? If [it’s the] final checkpoint, it means the market and demand is quite huge for a small, strictly enforced country.”