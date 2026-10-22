ICA: 19-year-old under investigation under Singapore’s weapons control law

Merzsam Singkee | October 22, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority / Facebook screengrab

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: ICA officers at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station have foiled an attempt to smuggle an assortment of controlled weapons and ammunition into Singapore via an inbound cargo container on October 1, 2026, seizing replica guns, BB pellets, and cap packets flagged through intelligence-led targeting. Acting on information from ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre, an Image Analyst detected anomalies in the scanned container and directed it for enhanced physical checks.

Officers uncovered six packets and a bottle of BB pellets, 40 packets of 72 caps, and five replica guns. The case was referred to the Singapore Police Force for further investigation, with a 19-year-old male teenager currently assisting with investigations for an offence under the Guns, Explosives and Weapons Control Act 2021. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The comment section was predictably sceptical about the severity of the seizure, with remarks such as “Oh my, these are toys lah,” “Looks like airsoft?” and “It’s just a BB gun” being commented on. Others supported ICA’s actions. “Well done ICA and their enforcement agency,” another commenter said.

In other news, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has arrested 74 suspected drug offenders in an island-wide anti-drug operation from October 5 to 9, 2026, seizing controlled drugs worth more than S$48,600, including heroin, Ice, cannabis, ketamine, Erimin-5 tablets, LSD stamps, liquid GHB, and methadone.

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