NEA: 10 SG-based companies are served with notices over possible links to haze in Singapore
Singapore haze worsens as smoke from Indonesian forest fires drifts towards the city
SINGAPORE: Singapore has issued notices to 10 Singapore-registered companies in the palm oil and forestry sectors, seeking information about their links to plantation land in Indonesia and efforts to prevent fires linked to transboundary haze.
The National Environment Agency (NEA) issued the notices on Oct 23 under the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act (THPA). The move marks the first time the agency has issued such notices to Singapore-based firms since the law took effect.
The companies own land concessions in Indonesia or have related companies with such holdings. NEA is seeking information on their corporate links, concession locations, fire prevention measures and firefighting efforts during the current dry season.
Ten companies must provide information to NEA
The 10 Singapore-registered companies are Asia Pulp & Paper Company, Asia Pulp & Paper Company (China), Bumitama Agri, Golden Agri International, First Resources, Indofood Agri Resources, Kencana Agri, TSH Global Plantation, TSH Oversea, and Wilmar International.
The notices require the firms to provide documents and information to help NEA examine their links with associated companies in Singapore and Indonesia.
The agency is also seeking further information from 10 Indonesian companies that received separate notices earlier in October.
Indonesian firms face fire prevention requirements
NEA issued preventive measure notices to seven Indonesian companies on Oct 16 over fires in Sumatra. Three more companies received notices on Oct 19 over fires in Kalimantan.
Under Section 9 of the THPA, the firms must deploy firefighting personnel to put out fires or stop them from spreading on land they own or occupy. They must also stop existing burning activities, refrain from starting new ones and submit plans to prevent fires from recurring.
The 10 Indonesian companies are also required to provide information about fires on their concessions, steps taken to control them and links with associated businesses in both countries.
Authorities will examine corporate links
Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Facebook that the latest action would help establish the facts and gather evidence to determine whether companies contributed to the haze.
She said authorities would examine links between companies in Singapore and Indonesia, including larger corporate groups and the people who ultimately control them. The government would take action against errant firms where the evidence supports it, she added.
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Separately, the Ministry of Law announced plans to form a specialist panel of law firms, audit firms and investigative firms to investigate businesses potentially linked to transboundary haze.
Evidence must guide enforcement
The notices are a step towards examining corporate responsibility for haze that crosses national borders. However, seeking information doesn’t itself establish that every company named caused or contributed to the pollution.
NEA said it was committed to identifying and holding accountable local and foreign companies responsible under the THPA.
The next step is to establish what happened on the ground, who was responsible, and whether fire prevention measures were adequate.
Enforcement should follow the evidence, with companies held accountable when their involvement is proven.
Read related: Singapore-listed palm oil producer Kencana Agri faces inquiry by Indonesia govt over suspected land burning