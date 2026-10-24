NEA: 10 SG-based companies are served with notices over possible links to haze in Singapore

Nick Karean | October 24, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/AI illustration Singapore haze worsens as smoke from Indonesian forest fires drifts towards the city

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Singapore has issued notices to 10 Singapore-registered companies in the palm oil and forestry sectors, seeking information about their links to plantation land in Indonesia and efforts to prevent fires linked to transboundary haze. The National Environment Agency (NEA) issued the notices on Oct 23 under the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act (THPA). The move marks the first time the agency has issued such notices to Singapore-based firms since the law took effect. The companies own land concessions in Indonesia or have related companies with such holdings. NEA is seeking information on their corporate links, concession locations, fire prevention measures and firefighting efforts during the current dry season.

Ten companies must provide information to NEA The 10 Singapore-registered companies are Asia Pulp & Paper Company, Asia Pulp & Paper Company (China), Bumitama Agri, Golden Agri International, First Resources, Indofood Agri Resources, Kencana Agri, TSH Global Plantation, TSH Oversea, and Wilmar International. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The notices require the firms to provide documents and information to help NEA examine their links with associated companies in Singapore and Indonesia. The agency is also seeking further information from 10 Indonesian companies that received separate notices earlier in October. Indonesian firms face fire prevention requirements NEA issued preventive measure notices to seven Indonesian companies on Oct 16 over fires in Sumatra. Three more companies received notices on Oct 19 over fires in Kalimantan. Under Section 9 of the THPA, the firms must deploy firefighting personnel to put out fires or stop them from spreading on land they own or occupy. They must also stop existing burning activities, refrain from starting new ones and submit plans to prevent fires from recurring. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Photo: Nick Karean/Gen-AI · For illustration purposes only Indonesian firefighters battle forest fires amid haze concerns The 10 Indonesian companies are also required to provide information about fires on their concessions, steps taken to control them and links with associated businesses in both countries. Authorities will examine corporate links Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Facebook that the latest action would help establish the facts and gather evidence to determine whether companies contributed to the haze.

She said authorities would examine links between companies in Singapore and Indonesia, including larger corporate groups and the people who ultimately control them. The government would take action against errant firms where the evidence supports it, she added.

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