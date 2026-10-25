SG MinLaw: Singapore to form specialist panel to probe firms linked to fires causing transboundary haze

Nick Karean | October 25, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/AI illustration Singapore investigates companies linked to transboundary haze

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Singapore will appoint legal, audit and investigative experts to probe companies potentially linked to fires behind the haze affecting the country. The Ministry of Law (MinLaw) announced the planned action on Oct 23, saying the Government wants to establish who caused or allowed the fires. The inquiries will cover local and foreign firms, including their business ties, corporate structures and supply chains. Companies selected for investigation must hire experts from the specialist panel and submit detailed audit findings to the Government. Davinder Singh Chambers to coordinate inquiries Davinder Singh Chambers has been appointed as the Government’s adviser to coordinate the experts’ work across different countries. Senior Counsel Davinder Singh will provide guidance on investigations involving complex business arrangements and corporate structures.

The findings will be reviewed by relevant government agencies and the Attorney-General’s Chambers. However, overseas inquiries may face legal and practical limits because countries restrict the work foreign government agencies can conduct within their borders, a MinLaw spokesperson said, cited by Channel NewsAsia (CNA) in an Oct 23 report. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Ten Singapore firms receive NEA notices The announcement follows Singapore’s renewed haze problems, with stretches of unhealthy air quality reported since Sept 4. Earlier in October, Singapore announced preventive measures notices for 10 companies in Indonesia over fires in Kalimantan and Sumatra that may have contributed to the haze. Those firms must help extinguish fires on land they own or occupy, prevent further burning and submit plans to stop fires from recurring.

Photo: Nick Karean/Gen-AI · For illustration purposes only Officials inspect land affected by fires near an oil palm plantation On Oct 23, the National Environment Agency (NEA) also issued notices to 10 Singapore-based firms seeking documents and information under the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act. The firms operate in the palm oil or forestry sectors and hold land concessions in Indonesia, either directly or through related companies.

This is the first time NEA has issued such information-seeking notices since the Act took effect. The Monetary Authority of Singapore is also following up on related matters. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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