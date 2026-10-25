SG MinLaw: Singapore to form specialist panel to probe firms linked to fires causing transboundary haze
Singapore investigates companies linked to transboundary haze
SINGAPORE: Singapore will appoint legal, audit and investigative experts to probe companies potentially linked to fires behind the haze affecting the country. The Ministry of Law (MinLaw) announced the planned action on Oct 23, saying the Government wants to establish who caused or allowed the fires.
The inquiries will cover local and foreign firms, including their business ties, corporate structures and supply chains. Companies selected for investigation must hire experts from the specialist panel and submit detailed audit findings to the Government.
Davinder Singh Chambers to coordinate inquiries
Davinder Singh Chambers has been appointed as the Government’s adviser to coordinate the experts’ work across different countries. Senior Counsel Davinder Singh will provide guidance on investigations involving complex business arrangements and corporate structures.
The findings will be reviewed by relevant government agencies and the Attorney-General’s Chambers. However, overseas inquiries may face legal and practical limits because countries restrict the work foreign government agencies can conduct within their borders, a MinLaw spokesperson said, cited by Channel NewsAsia (CNA) in an Oct 23 report.
Ten Singapore firms receive NEA notices
The announcement follows Singapore’s renewed haze problems, with stretches of unhealthy air quality reported since Sept 4.
Earlier in October, Singapore announced preventive measures notices for 10 companies in Indonesia over fires in Kalimantan and Sumatra that may have contributed to the haze. Those firms must help extinguish fires on land they own or occupy, prevent further burning and submit plans to stop fires from recurring.
On Oct 23, the National Environment Agency (NEA) also issued notices to 10 Singapore-based firms seeking documents and information under the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act. The firms operate in the palm oil or forestry sectors and hold land concessions in Indonesia, either directly or through related companies.
This is the first time NEA has issued such information-seeking notices since the Act took effect. The Monetary Authority of Singapore is also following up on related matters.
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Accountability depends on evidence
Tracing responsibility across borders can be difficult when companies have complex ownership structures and supply chains. The specialist panel is intended to help investigators establish the facts, rather than rely on assumptions about which businesses may be linked to the fires.
Singapore has taken another step towards accountability, but the check results will be what the investigations uncover. Companies should provide the records needed to establish the facts, while the authorities must assess the evidence before deciding on further action.
Read related: Grace Fu: Singapore will ‘keep its options open’ on taking legal action against companies causing haze pollution even if activities are overseas