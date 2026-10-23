SM Shanmugam: Singaporeans are deeply frustrated by worsening haze situation

Anna Maria Romero | October 23, 2026 3 m read

Facebook screengrab/ K Shanmugam (MDDI Photo by Lim Sin Thai)

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: In a social media post on Thursday night (Oct 22), Senior Minister K Shanmugam summed up the steps that the Government of Singapore is taking concerning the current haze crisis. The Senior Minister acknowledged how Singaporeans are feeling about the situation, writing, “Singaporeans are deeply frustrated by the disturbing haze situation, and understandably so. This is entirely preventable and unacceptable.” In his caption, Mr Shanmugam, who is also the Minister for Home Affairs as well as Coordinating Minister for National Security, reiterated that the city-state will use every legal, regulatory and economic lever available in tackling the problem.

While haze has been a regular occurrence, it has been exacerbated by the Super El Niño’s unusually hot and dry conditions. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Singapore’s 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) first crossed into the Unhealthy range on Sept 4, reaching 101 in the Central Region. By mid-September, forest and peatwood fires in Indonesia continued burning, and the smoke from the fires caused Unhealthy PSI readings in all five regions in Singapore. On Oct 9, with hotspots spiking in Sumatra, the 24-hour PSI figures climbed as high as 192, and the government began setting up mask distribution networks. By Thursday last week (Oct 15), the 24-hour PSI in Singapore’s Western region reached the Very Unhealthy range, with a 212 reading at noon. What Singapore is doing SM Shanmugam noted that over the past week, the Government has sent prevention notices to firms in Indonesia believed to be involved in the fires. The companies are now required to fight the fires, stop the burning, and prevent the fires from recurring. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The Senior Minister added that Singapore will look beyond individual concession holders, those who’ve been given rights to use tracts of land for oil-palm plantations or other activities, to the corporations or people who “ultimately control” them. In relation to this, he pointed out that SGX, Singapore's primary stock and multi-asset exchange, is already looking into seven agri-companies listed in the city-state regarding their operations and possible linkages to the haze.

Furthermore, “banks that have lent money to these companies must consider the environmental and legal risks arising from their potential connection to the fires,” he wrote, adding that the central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, in its function as regulator, will “exercise its supervisory jurisdiction to ensure banks manage these risks properly.”

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