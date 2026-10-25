LTA: Singapore BusTech and RailTech Grand Challenges showcase innovation in public transport

Merzsam Singkee | October 25, 2026 4 m read

Photo: Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving﻿ / Facebook

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Singapore’s public transport professionals and students showcased their technical skills and innovative ideas at the biennial Singapore BusTech and RailTech Grand Challenges on Oct 24, 2026, as the industry continues efforts to build a future-ready workforce. Held at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College West, the event brought participants together to tackle real-world transport challenges, exchange knowledge, and explore how emerging technologies can improve public transport. Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Jeffrey Siow presented awards to the winning teams. The Grand Challenges are organised by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), together with the Singapore Bus Academy, Singapore Rail Academy, and National Transport Academy (NTA), with support from NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute (e2i). Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The competitions form part of broader efforts to strengthen the capabilities of Singapore’s public transport workforce and prepare the industry for an increasingly technology-driven future.

Through practical challenges and innovation projects, participants had opportunities to sharpen their technical skills, apply emerging technologies, and develop solutions to real-world problems. The event also encouraged collaboration between public transport operators, industry partners and educational institutions, while giving students greater exposure to career opportunities in the sector. BusTech Grand Challenge The Singapore BusTech Grand Challenge tested participants’ technical knowledge, problem-solving abilities, and practical competencies through separate competitions for bus technicians and students. In the bus technician category, eight teams representing Singapore’s four public transport operators, namely SBS Transit, SMRT Buses, Tower Transit Singapore, and Go-Ahead Singapore, competed in practical challenges involving electric bus diagnostics and troubleshooting high-voltage battery systems. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Participants were assessed on their technical competencies, diagnostic capabilities and adherence to safety requirements. Meanwhile, the student category featured 12 teams from seven Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs), which were tasked with designing and developing prototypes for an integrated Autonomous Passenger Assistance System.

Entries were evaluated based on viability, functionality and creativity, encouraging students to apply their technical knowledge to practical public transport needs. RailTech Grand Challenge The Singapore RailTech Grand Challenge focused on developing rail engineering competencies and encouraging innovation in railway operations and maintenance. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. In the Hands-On Practical Challenge category, six mixed teams comprising rail technicians and ITE students tackled engineering tasks across four core rail system domains: signalling, rolling stock, power and permanent way systems. Each team consisted of two rail technicians mentoring three students, allowing experienced practitioners to share their knowledge and expertise with the next generation of rail workers. Teams were assessed on their technical skills, including their ability to modify signalling circuits and troubleshoot a high-speed circuit breaker. A theory segment was also introduced this year to strengthen students’ understanding of rail safety and engineering fundamentals.

In the Open Innovation Challenge category, 11 teams from eight IHLs developed solutions to automate Light Rail Transit (LRT) vehicle mileage tracking. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Participants also had to demonstrate how their proposed solutions could be applied in a Rapid Transit System environment. Their entries were evaluated based on innovation, effectiveness, feasibility and scalability.

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