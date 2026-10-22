SPF warns of phishing sites impersonating SIMBA in Google sponsored results as losses hit S$83,000 across 62 cases since March

Merzsam Singkee | October 22, 2026 2 m read

Pexels/Cup of Couple Close-up of a person holding a credit card while shopping online on a laptop.

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued an advisory warning the public about phishing websites impersonating SIMBA that are appearing as sponsored results at the top of Google search pages, with at least 62 cases reported and total losses of at least S$83,000 since March 2026. Victims searching Google for SIMBA top-up services clicked on fake SIMBA websites that appeared among the top sponsored search results. On the phishing sites, they were prompted to enter personal and banking details, including mobile numbers and card information, and to provide digital token approvals or OTPs.

Victims discovered they had been scammed only after noticing unauthorised card transactions. The scam exploits a widely held but incorrect assumption: that websites appearing at the top of search results, particularly as sponsored advertisements, are legitimate. Scammers pay to place phishing sites in sponsored positions precisely because users trust the top results. Fake websites in this scam use domain extensions different from SIMBA’s legitimate domain, with slight variations in spelling, extra words, or incorrect domain suffixes. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Rather than using search engines to find a brand’s website, the Police advised the public to type known website addresses directly into the browser, use previously saved bookmarks, or check the exact URL carefully before entering any personal or financial information.

The public is advised to enable Two-Factor Authentication and Multifactor Authentication for bank accounts and online services, set transaction limits, and use the Money Lock feature to secure a portion of savings.

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