SPF warns of hotel booking scams using real reservation details, with S$185,000 lost since January
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued an advisory warning the public about a significant increase in phishing scams impersonating hotels and hotel booking platforms, with at least 148 cases reported and total losses of at least S$185,000 since January 2026.
Victims receive messages, mostly via WhatsApp or email, from scammers posing as hotels or hotel booking platforms, prompting them to verify their card details or confirm upcoming bookings. In many cases, the messages contain legitimate booking details such as reservation numbers, dates, and hotel names, lending credibility to the fraudulent communication.
Victims are directed to a phishing link under the false assurance that no funds will be deducted, simply to “secure” their booking. After entering their bank card details on the fake website and authorising the transaction, victims discover unauthorised charges on their cards, typically only after checking directly with the hotel.
What to do
The SPF advises the public to never click links in unsolicited messages claiming to be from hotels or booking platforms. Always verify any such request by calling the hotel directly using contact details found on the hotel’s official website, not any number or link provided in the message. Never enter bank card details or OTPs on websites accessed through unsolicited links.
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The ACT framework is reinforced:
Add the ScamShield app and enable Two-Factor Authentication, transaction limits, and the Money Lock feature at your bank to protect savings from digital transfers.
Check the legitimacy of any message through the ScamShield app or by calling the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799.
Tell family, friends, and authorities about scam attempts, and report fraudulent transactions to your bank immediately.
For more information on scams, visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call 1799.