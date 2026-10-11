SPF warns of hotel booking scams using real reservation details, with S$185,000 lost since January

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SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued an advisory warning the public about a significant increase in phishing scams impersonating hotels and hotel booking platforms, with at least 148 cases reported and total losses of at least S$185,000 since January 2026.

Victims receive messages, mostly via WhatsApp or email, from scammers posing as hotels or hotel booking platforms, prompting them to verify their card details or confirm upcoming bookings. In many cases, the messages contain legitimate booking details such as reservation numbers, dates, and hotel names, lending credibility to the fraudulent communication.