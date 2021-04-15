Enjoy Sichuan grilled fish at star hosts Kate Pang and Marcus Chin’s new restaurant

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – Calling all foodies and fans of show hosts Kate Pang and Marcus Chin, get ready to indulge in a specialised Sichuan grilled fish dish at their new restaurant set to open in Somerset on Apr 24!

It’s definitely an unexpected collaboration for our celebrity hosts but the experience could be delectable.

Pang and Chin’s upcoming restaurant Tian Tian You Yu, in direct translation means “every day got fish”. It specialises in cooking up a real-mean Sichuan grilled fish for S$36.80.

The best part is, you can have it cooked in three different ways such as grilled, fried, or steamed. That’s not all, there are 10 flavours to choose from: classic, kimchi, mala, sour soup, rattan pepper and more!

Bear in mind that the dishes are a little heavier on the price line.

Pang told Mothership.sg that their dishes are priced from as low as S$5 to S$98. This includes dishes such as the Heavenly Hotpot Duck, Golden Fiery Chicken, Australian Lobsters, and etc…

Is anyone else feeling hungry? Because we are already. LOL.

Furthermore, 8days.sg also reported that Pang has invested a “five-figure” sum in this new business venture whereas Chin didn’t disclose his investment amount.

Chin told the media outlet how Pang, whose hometown is in Sichuan province in China, approached him about the business venture last year when he decided to go with it.

“It is by a stroke of fate that I was able to be part of this venture. The chef used to be the head chef at a five-star hotel in Sichuan, and his food is really good. I’ve tried so many spicy grilled fish dishes and I dare say that ours is the best,” she said.

With that said, it’s also worth mentioning that Tian Tian You Yu has been around since 2019 BUT under a different name. It was initially named Ba Gua Grilled Fish, a little food stall at Food Republic in 313@Somerset.

Now that it’s been rebranded, it will be back in operation at the end of this month with a whole new identity and appearance, following a modern-contemporary interior design.

This is something you wouldn’t want to miss! Stay tuned to Pang and Chin’s new restaurant on social media today! (@tiantianyouyu111)

Tian Tian You Yu will be opening on Apr 24, 2021.

Address: 111 Somerset Road #01-13, Singapore 238164

