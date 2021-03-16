Kate Pang spends her birthday at the hospital after hard fall

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – Singaporean actress Kate Pang spent her birthday in a hospital after falling into a drain, sustaining a deep cut in her shin which exposed a bone.

The accident occurred on Mar 10, just a day before her birthday. She shared her experience on Instagram with a long caption accompanied by a series of images to give a clear picture of what happened.

The actress’ post included an explicit image of the deep cut and her exposed bone. She explained that she was on the phone for a good two seconds before falling into a drain.

- Advertisement -

In Mandarin, she wrote: “While walking, it is best not to use your mobile phone, because when you’re not careful, you might fall into a drain, and it actually happened to me. I only responded to text for 2 seconds. I feel like a pig head.”

After seeking medical attention, the actress uploaded a follow-up post on Instagram about the incident. She wrote she had to go through a minor surgery for three layers of stitches.

However, there was a little hiccup in the process as the doctors found dead flesh inside her wound from the diagonal cut. But, despite that, she was surprised to find that she only needed one stitch to completely seal the wound.

Pang also mentioned that there are multiple stitches on the inside but only one stitch on the outside of the wound.

Although it was a short procedure, the actress had to spend her birthday (Mar 11) at the hospital to recover.

Her husband Andie Chen is away in Taiwan for work with their six year-old son.

Chen even shared a heart-aching photo of their son crying in a video call screenshot on Instagram. He included images of her bleeding wound and the big bruise she sustained.

He prepared a long caption about how shocking his wife’s wound is but added that he was impressed by how well she handled it.

She has been discharged from the hospital.

We hope this is a lesson for everyone! Do take Pang’s advice and don’t text while walking (especially if you’re near a drain). Wishing you a speedy recovery, Pang! /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg