International Asia Kate Pang spends her birthday at the hospital after hard fall

Kate Pang spends her birthday at the hospital after hard fall

She was texting while walking

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Author

Samantha Geh

Date

Category

InternationalAsiaEntertainmentCelebrityLifestyle
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – Singaporean actress Kate Pang spent her birthday in a hospital after falling into a drain, sustaining a deep cut in her shin which exposed a  bone.

The accident occurred on Mar 10, just a day before her birthday. She shared her experience on Instagram with a long caption accompanied by a series of images to give a clear picture of what happened.

The actress’ post included an explicit image of the deep cut and her exposed bone. She explained that she was on the phone for a good two seconds before falling into a drain.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

- Advertisement -

In Mandarin, she wrote: “While walking, it is best not to use your mobile phone, because when you’re not careful, you might fall into a drain, and it actually happened to me. I only responded to text for 2 seconds. I feel like a pig head.”

After seeking medical attention, the actress uploaded a follow-up post on Instagram about the incident. She wrote she had to go through a minor surgery for three layers of stitches.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

However, there was a little hiccup in the process as the doctors found dead flesh inside her wound from the diagonal cut. But, despite that, she was surprised to find that she only needed one stitch to completely seal the wound.

Pang also mentioned that there are multiple stitches on the inside but only one stitch on the outside of the wound.

Although it was a short procedure, the actress had to spend her birthday (Mar 11) at the hospital to recover.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Her husband Andie Chen is away in Taiwan for work with their six year-old son.

Chen even shared a heart-aching photo of their son crying in a video call screenshot on Instagram. He included images of her bleeding wound and the big bruise she sustained.

Photo: Instagram screengrab (@andiechen)

Photo: Instagram screengrab (@andiechen)

Photo: Instagram screengrab (@andiechen)

He prepared a long caption about how shocking his wife’s wound is but added that he was impressed by how well she handled it.

She has been discharged from the hospital.

We hope this is a lesson for everyone! Do take Pang’s advice and don’t text while walking (especially if you’re near a drain). Wishing you a speedy recovery, Pang! /TISG

 

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Unleash The Roar: Worthy goal – or just another pipe dream?

Here we go again. And, truly, I wish the Football Association of Singapore well with its ambitious Unleash The Roar project to get Singapore into the FIFA World Cup 2034 finals. You may wonder why 2034. For those who are not...
View Post
Featured News

S’pore recalls eggs from M’sian farm due to presence of Salmonella bacteria

Singapore – Several importers were directed by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Mar 12) to recall eggs from a farm in Malaysia after detecting the presence of Salmonella Enteritidis (SE) in the eggs. SFA announced in a media release on...
View Post
Featured News

SPP celebrates Chiam See Tong’s 86th birthday

Singapore—On Friday morning (Mar 12), the Singapore People’s Party (SPP) posted a photo of veteran opposition leader Mr Chiam See Tong, along with the caption: “Join us in wishing Mr Chiam a very Happy Birthday!” Mr Chiam was born on March 12,...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent