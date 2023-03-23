Marcus Chin offers yacht cruise as prize for people who vote for him at Star Awards 2023

SINGAPORE: Marcus Chin recently announced that he would be giving away tickets for two for a yacht trip to people who voted for him at the Star Awards 2023. The radio DJ told reporters that her god-brother owns a yacht company and has offered to sponsor five pairs of onboarding tickets.

Chin also told the press that when he successfully becomes part of the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artists this year, a celebration party will be conducted at the yacht itself – with all finalists invited to celebrate!

With a total number of 39 artists fighting for a spot in this category, it is indeed tough competition for Marcus Chin. To participate in the draw, people must vote for Marcus 10 times and send a screenshot of their votes to 88962808.

Alongside this reward, Chin previously mentioned that he would be giving package tours to South Korea and China to some of her voters as well.

“It’s fine if it doesn’t violate the law. It’s just that people support me and I’d like to give back to them,” he said about holding these giveaways in exchange for votes.

He added: “Besides, if every artist were to do the same thing as me, wouldn’t the entertainment industry become very lively?”

For Chin, if one wants to win an award, he/she must work hard for it. If the result is not in the artist’s favour but he/she did work hard, then for him, it is God’s will. However, if artists did not win anything and also did not work hard, he says that he/she deserves it.

Winners for the Star Awards 2023 will be revealed on April 9, but a livestream will be up on Chin’s Facebook page on April 10th.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg